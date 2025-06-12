Online Slots Canada 2025: RoboCat Adds New Real Money and Free Spins

Toronto, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RoboCat recently closed deals with key online iGaming providers to add new real money slots games to its catalogue, in order to innovate the online gaming experience they are currently offering to players in Canada. As a result, RoboCat now offers 8,000+ real money slots, available for all players in Canada over 18 years old.

The list of new slots games launched by RoboCat in Canada include video slots, progressive jackpots, classic bar slots, multi-payline slots and cluster pays slots, positioning the brand as one of the online casinos with the largest variety of real money games in the country.

To complement the recent expansion of online slots games, RoboCat has also included new free spins bonuses, highlighting a renovated welcome bonus of 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 Free Spins + $300 CAD worth of extra rewards.

RoboCat wants to bring players access to generous free money and free spins bonuses so they can play any of the newly added online slots, hence why it is releasing exclusive promotions and rewards, for both new and existing users.

To learn more about the new games and free spins available at RoboCat Casino Canada, visit the official website.

RoboCat Believes the Canadian Online Gambling Market Demands Outstanding Online Slots Variety

RoboCat firmly believes that online players in Canada demand an outstanding variety of online slots games, since it is the most popular vertical that contributes over 50% of the total generated revenue in the industry.

Therefore, based on this strong preference, RoboCat contacted the best suppliers in the industry, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech and Play’N Go, to expand its catalogue of real money online slots games, in order to deliver the game variety that Canadian players are looking for.

The most important titles added by RoboCat include Book of Dead, Starburst, Sugar Rush, Big Bass Bonanza, Buffalo Megaways, Immortal Romance, Thunderstruck, Gates of Olympus, Fire Joker, POWERBUCKS, Mega Joker, Book of 99, Wild Orient and Jackpot 6000.

RoboCat has added new titles in all the most popular online slots categories in Canada, ranging from classic bar slots to Megaqways and cluster pays online slots, in order to reward existing and new players with the kind of online slots variety they are looking for.

Now players can get immediate access to over 8,000 online slots games, and with the help of exclusive free spins bonuses, they can play their favorite titles with a bigger bankroll to afford more spins without increasing the risk of their wagers.

To explore RoboCat’s new catalogue of real money online slots in Canada, visit the official website.

RoboCat Believes that Online Slots in Canada Call for Better Bonuses and Promotions

Along with the introduction of new online slots in Canada, RoboCat has launched specific bonuses and promotions that add value to the online gaming sessions of their players, principally focusing on free spins, cashback and reload bonuses.

The platform offers a 100% welcome bonus on the first deposit, 200 free spins, and a Bonus Carb worth up to $300 CAD, which stands out as one of the best welcome bonuses currently available in the online gambling scene in Canada.

Players can also enjoy weekly reload bonuses with 50 free spins, weekend reload bonuses with additional free spins and deposit matches, and weekly 10% cashback, which greatly improves the online slots gaming experience.

Furthermore, RoboCat has also released exclusive promotions such as the free Live Trivia game featuring a $3,000 prize pool, along with ongoing free spins promotions to keep new and existing players rewarded and excited to keep playing the best online slots in Canada at RoboCat Casino.

To learn more about all the new bonuses and promotions for online slots available at RoboCat Casino, visit the official website.

RoboCat Goes Mobile with a Catalogue of Mobile-Optimized Online Slots

The Canadian online gambling brand has revealed their newly-added online slots have been carefully designed to offer an outstanding mobile gaming experience. Therefore, RoboCat has rolled out key improvements to their mobile website, including advanced HTML5 support, faster connection speed, improved responsiveness on iOS and Android and easier navigation.

RoboCat has invested a substantial percentage of their budget into improving their mobile website so players can play the best online slots on any iOS or Android mobile device, because over 50% of the online players in Canada play on their smartphones or tablets.

The online slots casino has also revealed that all the new online slots games and bonuses are available on the mobile website, granting them unrestricted access to all the new games and features.

To learn more about the new online slots and bonuses available on the mobile website, visit RoboCat Canada.

RoboCat Reveals Plans for Adding More Online Slots Games

RoboCat’s catalogue of games currently features 8,000+ online slots games after the recent addition of new games, ranking it as one of the best choices in terms of real money game variety in the industry.

However, the brand has revealed their plans for adding even more online slots games in the following months, as they believe game variety is one of their strongest features, and it is one that they can keep improving on, in order to strengthen the perception of their brand in Canada.

The recent addition of new online slots games serves a key purpose: further analyze players’ preferences. They are going to analyze the newly-gathered data closely, in order to identify the most popular categories, types and themes, in order to add more of such online slots in the following months, as it’s RoboCat’s goal to position itself as the top online casino in Canada, especially for playing online slots.

Therefore, the brand invites all players over 18 years old in Canada to join their online casino, because their catalogue of online slots games is only going to get bigger, bringing players immediate access to a whole new set of online gambling experiences.

To learn more about the new online slots games added by RoboCat Casino, visit the official website.

RoboCat Implements Modern Responsible Gambling Solutions Following the Launch of New Online Slots and Free Spins Bonuses

As part of its commitment to safe and responsible gaming, RoboCat has rolled out new tools to support responsible and safe online gambling following the launch of its expanded slots catalogue and free spins bonuses.

With more games and bigger rewards now available, the platform recognises the importance of helping players stay in control, and hence why they have rolled out key features and solutions to protect players and prevent problem gambling.

These new features include flexible deposit limits, self-exclusion options, session time alerts, and real-time activity tracking, which are completely available on both desktop and mobile, because over 50% of the players play on mobile, making it imperative for the brand to make the new responsible gambling tools also available on all iOS and Android devices.

RoboCat has also made its responsible gambling hub easier to find, giving players quick access to helpful information and 24/7 support in case they need further information on how to gamble responsibly or where to get help in case they are experiencing problem gambling.

By adding these innovative solutions and tools, RoboCat makes sure the fun of online slots comes with the right balance of player protection. The aim is simple: to offer a safer, more transparent, and more enjoyable experience for all the new and existing customers on RoboCat.

To find out more about RoboCat’s responsible gaming tools, visit the official website.

About RoboCat Casino

RoboCat is a Canadian online slots casino which features over 8,000 games in categories such as video slots, cluster pays, Megaways, progressive jackpot and classic bar slots. The online casino is focused on delivering the best online gambling experience to online slots players, hence it also offers exclusive free spins, reload and cashback bonuses and rewards.

