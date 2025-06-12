Correction: Havila Kystruten AS: Annual General Meeting 2025 held

Reference is made to the stock notice of June, 12, 2025 at 15:20, regarding minutes from the annual general meeting 2025. A minor correction has been made to the minutes attached to this stock notice.

Item 5 «Adoption of the remuneration of members of the Board of directors” has been corrected in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee and as adopted by the General Meeting.

---

Original stock notice below.

---

The Annual General Meeting in Havila Kystruten AS was held on 12 June 2025.

All proposals were approved according to the distributed agenda.

The minutes of meeting is attached and will be made available at the company website.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114

Attachment