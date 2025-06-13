Brunswick Exploration Announces AGM Results

MONTREAL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held on June 12, 2025. Shareholders holding a total of 80,309,202 common shares of the Corporation attended the AGM in person or were represented by proxy, representing approximately 37 % of the 218,274,932 common shares issued and outstanding.

Pierre Colas, Jeffrey Hussey, André Le Bel, Amy Satov, Mathieu Savard and Robert Wares were re-elected to the board of directors.

The shareholders also (i) approved the re-appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the ensuing financial year, (ii) approved the deferred share unit plan (the “DSU Plan”) adopted by the Corporation’s board of directors on April 30, 2025, allowing for a maximum of 2,400,000 common shares to be awarded as deferred share units under the DSU Plan, and (iii) ratified, approved and confirmed the stock option plan, as amended by the Corporation’s board of directors on April 30, 2025, allowing for a maximum of 19,400,000 common shares to be subject to stock options under the stock option plan.

Collectively, the number of common shares reserved for issuance under all the Corporation’s security-based compensation plans, namely the stock option plan and the DSU Plan, represents less than 10% of the Corporation’s currently issued and outstanding common shares.

The adoption of the DSU Plan and the amendment to the stock option plan remain subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

