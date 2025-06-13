Dassault Aviation at the 2025 Paris Air Show

(Saint-Cloud, France, June 13, 2025) - Dassault Aviation is proud to showcase its wide range of expertise to industry professionals and the general public at the 55th Paris Air Show, taking place at Paris-Le Bourget Airport from June 16 to 22, 2025.

Dassault Aviation will be at stand A251, located in Hall 2A, underneath a giant video screen. We will be displaying models of our aircraft and projects, particularly in the space sector. Visitors will also get the chance to enjoy a virtual flight experience with our “Rafale Experience” simulators.

Our static display, located in Row A - No. 7, will showcase the latest versions of the Rafale, with a model of our unmanned combat air system (UCAS) intended to fly with the Rafale F5, and a model of a future combat aircraft. A dedicated building will house a “Battle Lab” focusing on collaborative air combat situations, as well as a Customer Support area. The static display will also showcase the Falcon 6X and 8X, as well as the Falcon 10X cabin.

Dassault Aviation will be present at the Paris Air Lab and the Paris Space Hub. These areas are dedicated to the latest technological/industrial and space innovations.

The French Air and Space Force (FASF) will be performing the Rafale flight demonstration, while our test pilots will demonstrate the Falcon 6X in flight.

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, explains: “Dassault Aviation will be highlighting its military, civil, and dual-use activities at the 2025 Paris Air Show:

In the military field, there will be three focus: the current Rafale (F4 standard), the Rafale of the coming decade (F5 standard + UCAS), and finally the future combat aircraft expected within the next 20 years.

Our civil operations will be illustrated in particular by the Falcon 6X and 10X. These models are representative of our ongoing commitment to upgrade our range of business aircraft.

Furthermore, our spacecraft project, designed for both civil and military applications, could become a key strategic advantage for France and Europe as global powers continue to push the limits of space exploration.





The Paris Air Show also provides an opportunity to meet with the general public, who attend in growing numbers and to whom we are proud to exhibit our aircraft, both on the ground and in flight. France’s enduring passion for aviation remains a cornerstone of our national sovereignty and excellence in this sector.”

Dassault Aviation will take part in the 6th “l’Avion des Métiers” (Careers Plane) event, as well as the 2nd “l’Aéro Recrute” recruitment campaign, organized in partnership with the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS). Throughout the week, visitors interested in aerospace careers can attend live demonstrations in the Concorde Hall. They will also have the chance to speak with our female and male engineers, technicians, skilled workers, and HR managers about career opportunities in the HR area at Dassault Aviation’s stand. In 2025, Dassault Aviation is continuing its strong recruitment effort across all career fields and regions in France, as well as for a wide range of qualifications, from vocational certifications (CAP/BEP) to Master’s degrees (Bac+5), and with or without prior experience.

Throughout the week, Dassault Aviation will also be partnering with the “Women in Aerospace” event, led by the organizer of the Paris Air Show. The aim of this event is to highlight the contributions of women across the aerospace industry and to encourage more women to join the field. This will be achieved through daily inspirational talks on the Careers Plane stage and at the “Aéro Recrute” event.

Furthermore, as part of our Diversity & Inclusion policy, Dassault Aviation is organizing a range of events throughout the week, including tours of our stand and aircraft, professional meet-and-greets with women in aerospace, job-dating events for job seekers with disabilities, networking opportunities, and more. These initiatives are organized in collaboration with our partner organizations, particularly:

“Elles bougent”, an organization of which Dassault Aviation is a founding member, that encourages women and girls to pursue careers in technical and scientific fields;





an organization of which Dassault Aviation is a founding member, that encourages women and girls to pursue careers in technical and scientific fields; “Aérométiers / Féminisons nos métiers de l’aéronautique et du spatial”, an association of aerospace companies working to promote gender equality;





an association of aerospace companies working to promote gender equality; “Hanvol”, an organization co-founded by Dassault Aviation that supports people with disabilities to transition into aerospace careers.





ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, sales amounted to € 6.2 billion. Dassault Aviation has 14,600 employees.

TO FOLLOW THE PARIS AIR SHOW WITH DASSAULT AVIATION:

www.dassault-aviation.com

dassault-aviation.tv

youtube.com/TheDassaultAviation

instagram.com/dassaultaviation

X.com/dassault_onair

linkedin.com/company/dassault-aviation

facebook.com/dassaultaviation

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications

Stéphane Fort +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Falcon Communications

Vadim Feldzer +33 (0)1 47 11 44 13 - vadim.feldzer@dassault-aviation.com

Defense Communications

Nathalie Bakhos +33 (0)1 47 11 84 12 - nathalie-beatrice.bakhos@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment