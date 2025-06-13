Bitget Onchain Rolls Out Major Feature Upgrades to Empower Smarter Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced a series of powerful feature upgrades including limit order, smart position TP/SL, and new token alert, for its Onchain platform, aimed at providing users with more precision, control, and real-time insights into onchain trading.

The latest updates introduce key enhancements to trading execution, risk management, market tracking, and user experience. Limit order functionality is now live, allowing traders to define their own execution prices with greater precision and efficiency. The Onchain platform also supports smart take-profit and stop-loss tools, enabling users to pre-set target profits or losses and automate position management with a single click. To give traders greater flexibility, gas and slippage settings can now be adjusted across multiple modes.

Bitget Onchain has also improved its real-time market visibility. K-line candlestick charts are now updated live, ensuring users have access to the most current market data as prices move. A new chart overlay combines price data with market capitalization, offering a dual-layered perspective for more informed decision-making.

The platform also introduced a new token subscription feature that sends instant alerts when new tokens are listed, helping users stay ahead of emerging opportunities. Search functionality has also been upgraded to support direct queries using contract addresses, making it easier to identify high-potential assets. In addition, Bitget Onchain has launched a new sharing feature that allows users to showcase their open positions and trading performance seamlessly across platforms.

“At Bitget, we're committed to building a seamless and intelligent onchain trading environment,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “With these new features, users gain more precision, better automation, and deeper visibility into the market—all essential to staying ahead in a fast-moving space and making smarter trading decisions.”

Bitget Onchain was officially launched on April 7, 2025, as a frictionless onchain trading solution for all users. By combining the speed and simplicity of a CEX with direct access to onchain assets, it allows users to trade using USDT from their spot accounts across major chains such as Solana, BNB Chain, and Base. To date, Bitget Onchain has included over 230 trendy assets, recorded over 1 million cumulative trading actions, and facilitated over $200 million in total trading volume.

With CEX-grade security and AI-powered token screening, Bitget Onchain makes DeFi trading simpler, safer, and more accessible, especially for new users seeking early opportunities in emerging markets.

For more information on Bitget OnChain, please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform. Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

