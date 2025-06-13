StepStone Real Estate Named Investment Consultancy of the Year by IPE Real Estate for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Real Estate (SRE), the real estate arm of private markets investment firm StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), announced today that it was the recipient of the 2025 IPE Real Estate Global Awards’ Investment Consultancy of the Year.

The Investment Consultancy of the Year Award recognizes SRE’s approach to advising its institutional clients and investors on their real estate investment programs. The judges noted that the firm’s competitive advantages included its global reach, experienced team, relationships with general partners, market coverage, and proprietary technology for market intelligence, cementing its position as one of the world’s leading real estate investors. In 2024, our team conducted approximately 1,000 manager meetings and approved $14 billion in real estate capital commitments across 47 funds.

“Our hands-on experience investing in secondaries, recapitalizations and co-investments coupled with our deep manager, fund and market research capabilities differentiates us as a real estate advisor,” said Jeff Giller, Partner and Head of SRE. “We are honored to have been recognized as Investment Consultancy of the Year for the fourth year in a row and look forward to continuing to provide tailor-made solutions to our diverse and growing client base.”

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $709 billion of total capital, including $189 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

