Introducing Surfshark Everlink: patented self-healing VPN infrastructure for stable VPN protection

Surfshark, a leading provider of VPN services, unveils Surfshark Everlink , an industry-first patented (patents: US11190491B1 , US20240080302A1 ) technology designed to deliver greater VPN connection stability. Surfshark Everlink is a supporting, self-healing infrastructure that ensures continuous VPN connectivity by seamlessly recovering dropped VPN connections. This technology allows users to enjoy a stable VPN connection and minimizes the risk of IP address exposure.

“This technology allows us to improve the most important VPN quality metric – connection stability. While other shiny metrics, such as the number of servers might seem important, connection stability is something that truly makes the difference to the user experience,” says Donatas Budvytis, Chief Technology Officer at Surfshark.

How does Surfshark Everlink work?

Surfshark Everlink is an additional layer of security which helps to recover lost connections. When connected to the VPN, Surfshark user connects not only to the VPN infrastructure, but also to Everlink infrastructure. In case there is a drop of connection, Surfshark Everlink instantly acts as a “self-healing” mechanism and revives user's connection by reconfiguring the VPN tunnel without having to disconnect and reconnect from the VPN service, protecting the user from potential data exposure.

“Think of a well-known VPN comparison to an encrypted tunnel – if the VPN is a tunnel which secures your traffic, imagine Surfshark Everlink as another one which secures that VPN tunnel. If one connection goes down, you're automatically switched to another, so you stay connected and secure,” explains Donatas Budvytis.

Surfshark Everlink also ensures that the VPN service for the user remains stable in case of server maintenance repairs. “If, let’s say, we had to shut down some of our servers for maintenance, Everlink would route all traffic to another closest server without any interruptions to user experience.”

More than just convenience: protecting users’ privacy

Budvytis emphasizes that Surfshark Everlink isn’t only essential for seamless connectivity, but is also an important new technology for privacy and security.

“At best, an unstable VPN connection is simply annoying, however, it can also be risky, as an unstable connection can lead to exposed user data. For journalists, activists, whistleblowers and anyone who values online privacy, this can be a significant risk. If the server connection drops out, it could expose the person’s IP address and leave them traceable and vulnerable.”

Budvytis compares the new technology to an already existing, industry-standard Kill Switch. “The main difference between Kill Switch and Surfshark Everlink is that the Kill Switch does exactly what it says on the tin – kills your connection in case of a server failure. To put it simply, if your VPN’s off, you’re offline. And while that’s a good way to stay secure and prevent leaks, we wanted to improve this industry standard and take it to the next level – instead of killing the connection, we want users to stay securely connected and private. Users can still choose to use the Kill Switch feature, but we wanted to offer something in addition to this.”

The Surfshark Everlink technology is enabled by default on WireGuard protocol on all platforms, including iOS, macOS, Windows, Android, and Linux.

Surfshark Everlink was built on a patented technology (patent: US11190491B1 , Method and apparatus for maintaining a resilient VPN connection; patent: US20240080302A1 , Clustering of Virtual Private Network Servers). Currently holding multiple patents for industry innovation, the company seeks to improve not only on its VPN offering, but also help build a better internet for everyone. Recently, Surfshark launched a free DNS service , offering a more private alternative to default DNS providers.

