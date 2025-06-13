Le Mans Ultimate to Launch Full 1.0 Release on July 22, 2025, Introducing Mercedes AMG LMGT3 Evo, Aston Martin Valkyrie, and a Glimpse Into the Future

MIAMI, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”) today revealed the next major chapter for Le Mans Ultimate, announcing the game’s official 1.0 release date for July 22, 2025. This milestone marks the conclusion of the title’s Early Access period and the beginning of a new phase in its development—one driven by community feedback, technical growth, and an unrelenting passion for endurance racing.

The “version 1.0” release builds upon five major updates delivered since the Early Access launch in February 2024, introducing a refined experience alongside new headline content. Leading the way in the full release will be two major additions to the grid - the striking Mercedes AMG LMGT3 Evo and the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR LMH. Both vehicles will be available free to all players as part of the base game.

The Mercedes AMG LMGT3 Evo marks the return of the three-pointed star to Le Mans competition for the first time since 1999. Alongside it, the Aston Martin Valkyrie brings a visceral new level of immersion, with its Adrian Newey-designed silhouette and thunderous 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 is a unique offering and expected to offer players a truly memorable experience.

These additions arrive alongside another reward to the community: all official 2025 team liveries across the FIA WEC grid showcased in the season to date will also be added free of charge, ensuring players can immerse themselves fully in the latest FIA World Endurance Championship season.

Since launching in Early Access, Le Mans Ultimate has seen rapid evolution. Players have received not only the complete 2023 and 2024 WEC season content, but also a growing suite of systems and tools. These include RaceControl-powered online events and championships, the innovative co-operative mode, broadcast overlays, hosted servers, and, most recently, the arrival of driver swaps, team management, and custom liveries. Additionally, through a significant patching and hotfix programme, much progress has also been made on product stability.

“This game has always been a labour of love for Studio 397, and the support we’ve received from our community has kept us focused and determined to deliver,” said Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games. “The 1.0 release is not the end of development—it’s the start of something even bigger. We’re building the most authentic and ambitious sportscar racing experience possible.”

Looking beyond version 1.0, Studio 397 also confirmed that development will continue in key areas, including refinement of recently released features with less time for player feedback such as Teams and Driver Swaps. The team also shared the first glimpse of a new single-player “career mode,” currently in production and slated for a Q1 2026 launch. This upcoming feature will allow players to step into the role of a driver within a racing team, evolve their career through performance-based decisions, and even integrate co-driver swaps with their AI team mates and receive offers from top-tier racing teams.

In a final surprise announcement, the Company teased a brand-new addition to the game- the European Le Mans Series (ELMS). This would feature three new circuits: Silverstone, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Paul Ricard (Le Castellet), alongside the new to Le Mans Ultimate LMP3 category of race cars. Fans can expect this expanded content offer in the near future, with more details to be released in the near future.

With the full release of Le Mans Ultimate just weeks away, Motorsport Games and Studio 397 invites players old and new to take their place on the grid and help shape the next era of virtual endurance racing.

To purchase Le Mans Ultimate, the Season Pass, or individual DLC Packs, visit Le Mans Ultimate on Steam. Head to www.racecontrol.gg to configure private servers or subscribe RaceControl Pro or Pro+, the latter of which unlocks all DLC content with an active subscription.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powers F1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com .

