The AREA Welcomes AMPP as a Member

BOSTON, MA, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) today announced that the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) has joined the consortium. AMPP, the leading global authority in corrosion control and protective coatings, focuses strategically on advancing digital transformation in sectors critical to public safety and national security, including defense, energy, and maritime infrastructure.

AMPP joined AREA to help integrate augmented reality (AR) technologies into its core markets, where immersive, real-time tools are poised to transform workforce training, asset lifecycle management, and field operations. With decades of experience developing global standards, certifications, and professional education, AMPP is uniquely positioned to shape and adopt AR applications that enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

“Joining AREA allows AMPP to collaborate with a global network of innovators and enterprise leaders who are unlocking the potential of augmented reality,” said Jennifer Rogers, Senior Director of Education at AMPP. “AR is a transformational tool that can elevate our industries by improving training outcomes, reducing downtime, and enhancing infrastructure resilience. Through AREA, we’re eager to help shape the future of AR-enabled standards and share insights that support safer, smarter, and more sustainable operations.”

By partnering with AREA, AMPP adds its voice to a growing ecosystem of technology developers and enterprise adopters committed to advancing practical, scalable AR solutions. The collaboration supports AMPP’s ongoing efforts to integrate emerging technologies that improve the performance and longevity of critical infrastructure worldwide.

“We’re excited to welcome AMPP to the AREA community. As a materials protection and performance leader, AMPP’s expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to advance enterprise AR adoption,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director of AREA. “Their insights will be invaluable in driving safety, efficiency, and quality across industries. AMPP’s membership strengthens our alliance and highlights the growing recognition of AR’s transformative potential. We look forward to collaborating with AMPP to shape the future of enterprise AR.”

About the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP)

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to protecting assets and enhancing the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 36,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources to its members. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org

About the AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)

The AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global membership-funded alliance helping to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AR by supporting the growth of a comprehensive ecosystem. The AREA accelerates AR adoption by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises, providers, and research institutions. AREA is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit the AREA website .

