Community Associations Institute Celebrates International Community Association Managers Day

Falls Church, Va., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute, the leading international authority providing resources and information for condominium associations, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, proudly recognizes International Community Association Managers Day today.

This annual recognition celebrates the work of more than 60,000 community association managers across the United States and thousands more around the world. These professionals play a critical role in the success of condominiums, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, providing expertise in daily operations, long-term planning, and governance.

“As we mark International Community Association Managers Day, CAI extends our gratitude to the professionals who ensure the stability and vibrancy of the communities they serve,” said Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI’s chief executive officer. “Their knowledge, professionalism, and commitment to service directly enhance the quality of life and protect the investment of homeowners around the world.”

Community association managers employ a broad range of skills in financial management, facilities oversight, urban planning, community development, and volunteer coordination. Their leadership supports millions of residents and helps ensure that community associations remain well-maintained, fiscally sound, and a preferred place to call home.

Today’s community association managers are navigating increasingly complex expectations from homeowners; demands that call for adaptability, expertise, and a commitment to excellence,” says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, CAI’s chief strategy officer and executive director of the Foundation for Community Association Research. “Their leadership profoundly shapes the quality of life for homeowners, families, and the broader community in meaningful and lasting ways.



CAI invites homeowners, board members, management companies, and business partners to celebrate the contributions of community association managers. Downloadable graphics and recognition resources are available at cai.mediavalet.com/portals/ICAMDayShares, and participants are encouraged to share their messages of appreciation on social media using the hashtag #IntlCAMDay.

To learn more about International Community Association Managers Day, visit www.caionline.org/IntlCAMDay.