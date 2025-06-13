Regarding the investment in the share capital of UAB "Ateities ūkis"

In order to promote the production of raw milk in Lithuania, AB "Rokiškio sūris" has invested EUR 10 million in to the authorized capital of UAB "Ateities ūkis" by acquiring 29.67 per cent of the authorized capital. UAB "Ateities ūkis" is a company belonging to the Agrokoncernas group, one of the main activities of which is the production of raw milk. In the opinion of the management of AB Rokiškio sūris, this transaction is beneficial for the company, as it will ensure an increase in the production of high-quality raw milk in Lithuania. The Management is also confident that the transaction is financially secure and will not have a significant impact on the company's performance and financial situation.

