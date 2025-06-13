Warp Raises $10M to Scale AI-Powered Freight Network with Robotics and Automation with Minimal Hires

Los Angeles, CA, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp , the tech-powered middle-mile logistics company, today announced a $10 million Series A round led by Up.Partners and Blue Bear Capital. This brings Warp’s total funding to $22 million since its founding in 2021.

The new capital will fund the rapid expansion of Warp’s AI systems and the launch of its first fully robotic cross-dock, a flagship facility that automates the entire freight lifecycle from inbound receiving and dimensioning to smart sortation and outbound dispatch. Warp is already deploying AI across routing, pricing, scheduling, visibility, and customer service, and early results show significant gains in efficiency, on-time performance, and cost reduction.

Connected to Warp’s national network of 50 cross-docks and over 10,000 carrier vehicles, from cargo vans to 53-footers, the robotic site will enable faster, more precise movement of goods across both B2B and D2C shipments. By dynamically matching shipments to the best route, vehicle, and node regardless of mode, Warp is blending what the industry used to call LTL and FTL. In Warp’s world, freight isn’t defined by mode. It is defined by a shipper’s price and speed preferences.

“Warp’s approach doesn’t just optimize freight. It redefines it. They’re targeting the root causes of middle-mile inefficiency: labor dependency, lack of visibility, and brittle networks,” said Ally Warson, Partner at Up.Partners. “Their agent- and automation-first approach is the future of supply chain infrastructure.”

Unlike most startups that raise capital to expand headcount, Warp has plans to hire just 10 more full-time, salaried employees. Ever. Instead of scaling with bodies, Warp is scaling with automation, intelligent agents, and software, building a freight infrastructure that runs itself.

“This round isn’t about growing a team. It is about multiplying output,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Warp. “We are scaling with intelligent agents that make our amazing people a thousand times more productive.

In parallel, Warp is advancing its Apple Vision Pro-powered supply chain interface, giving shippers a fully immersive view of their freight in motion, down to the node, dock, and truck.

“Warp is solving a deeply physical problem with true software discipline,” said Vaughn Blake, Partner at Blue Bear Capital. “This is full-stack automation, not just digital wrappers on legacy processes. They are bringing modern systems thinking to freight in a way the industry hasn’t seen before.”

“Shippers don’t want freight. They want outcomes, guaranteed every time,” said Troy Lester, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Warp. “Warp is building the only freight network that connects AI, robotics, and transportation to give them exactly what they want. In a volatile world, we are engineering certainty. Always the best rate. Always perfect service. Soon, that won’t be a promise. It will be standard.”

About Warp

Warp is a technology-powered freight network focused on modernizing the middle mile of American logistics. By connecting shippers, cross-docks, and carriers through a single operating system, Warp enables flexible, efficient, and highly visible domestic freight movement. With real-time tracking, AI-powered routing, and a versatile national fleet, Warp helps brands take control of their U.S. supply chain without the complexity of legacy networks.

