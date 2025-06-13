Experience the Latest Launches and Best Deals in Beauty & Spa at Questex’s 2025 International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas) return to the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall on June 21-23, 2025 with a lineup of top-tier exhibitors offering exclusive professionals-only pricing on the latest must-have beauty and spa products and services.

"We’re thrilled to showcase over 430 trailblazing brands at our Vegas Shows," said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director at Questex's Wellness Group. “It’s the perfect venue for innovative brands to promote and launch new products and services to tens of thousands of beauty and spa professionals looking to expand their customer base and offerings.”

FEATURED BRANDS

The 2025 Las Vegas event will feature hundreds of high-profile brands, including: Cree, DNA Hairtools, Lashbox LA, Parlux, Pibbs Industries, Turbo Power, Wahl Clipper, Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, LightStim+, FarmHouse Fresh, MerryLaz, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage and many more! See full list of 2025 IBS Exhibitors & IECSC Exhibitors.

SHOW-ONLY SPECIALS, EXCITING PRODUCT LAUNCHES + EVENTS DOMINATE THE EXPO FLOOR:

Circadia (Booth 1425) – 10% off purchases of < $500 and 20% off purchases $500+; Custom mixology package

10% off purchases of < $500 and 20% off purchases $500+; Custom mixology package LightStim+ (Booth 1037) – $600 off LightStim ProPanel; Free LED treatment in booth

$600 off LightStim ProPanel; Free LED treatment in booth PCA Skin (Booth 1843) – Free shipping and 20% off $250+ purchases; free gift with every order

Free shipping and 20% off $250+ purchases; free gift with every order Rezenerate NanoFacial (Booth 1613) – Save over $350 on the Rezenerate WandPro System

Save over $350 on the Rezenerate WandPro System The SkinGames (Booth 548) – Stop by their booth each day from 11:00am - 1:00pm for The Skin Games' WAX OFF competition.

– Stop by their booth each day from 11:00am - 1:00pm for The Skin Games' WAX OFF competition. Pharmanex (Booth 756) – launching the world’s first wellness intelligence device

– launching the world’s first wellness intelligence device 7e Wellness (Booth 2024) – launching the MyoLift Precision Wand Kit: lightweight, ergonomic, and expertly designed, it’s the ultimate tool for creating glowing, sculpted skin that clients will love.

– launching the MyoLift Precision Wand Kit: lightweight, ergonomic, and expertly designed, it’s the ultimate tool for creating glowing, sculpted skin that clients will love. Induction Therapies (Booth 955) – launching the XO PIN Scalp & Skin at-home microneedling tool

– launching the XO PIN Scalp & Skin at-home microneedling tool Osmosis (Booth 1915) – launching Hydrafirm Smooth Cream their newest innovation for face, neck, and décolleté

– launching Hydrafirm Smooth Cream their newest innovation for face, neck, and décolleté Bushbalm (Booth 1813) – showcasing its Bushbeads Premium Hard Wax for sensitive skin

– showcasing its Bushbeads Premium Hard Wax for sensitive skin HydraFacial (Booth 1025) – launching its HydraFillic with Pep9 Booster powered by HydraFacial’s proprietary Pep9 Peptide Complex

– launching its HydraFillic with Pep9 Booster powered by HydraFacial’s proprietary Pep9 Peptide Complex PlasmaPen (Booth 1610) – showcasing Fusion, a cutting-edge skin treatment technology combining two types of plasma energy.

– showcasing Fusion, a cutting-edge skin treatment technology combining two types of plasma energy. Bare Beauty Wax Supply – (Booth 1344) introducing a new limited-edition line of waxes.

introducing a new limited-edition line of waxes. Luminous Skin Lab (Booth 629) – launching five professional-grade ampoules designed for nano-infusion, mesotherapy, and microneedling treatments.

SHOW HOURS:

Saturday, June 21: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Sunday, June 22: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Monday, June 23: 10:30am – 3:30pm

SHOW INFO:

