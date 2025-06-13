Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2024 to 2029

Boston, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV): Technologies and Global Markets” is projected to increase from $17.1 billion in 2024 to $42.0 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% from 2024 through 2029.

The report on the global market for Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, segmented by technology, application, end user, and geographic region. It focuses on commercially deployed BIPV projects and includes new constructions and renovation projects, excluding design-phase and utility-scale power grid projects. The report also examines trends, challenges, ESG developments, patents, and emerging technologies, while profiling major market players and analyzing the competitive landscape.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the significant growth of the BIPV market, driven by increasing global energy demands, rising environmental concerns, and supportive government initiatives promoting renewable energy. It highlights the growing demand for solar PV and the government policies and incentives driving BIPV adoption in the building sector. Additionally, the focus on reducing carbon footprints and the rising demand for solar energy and solar cells underscore the report's current importance.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Demand for Solar Energy: The demand for solar energy is rising due to environmental concerns, technological advances, and government incentives. People and businesses are turning to solar power to reduce their environmental impact, and improvements in solar technology have made it more accessible and affordable.

Carbon Footprint Reduction: Reducing carbon footprints is a major driver of BIPV adoption. Solar energy systems generate electricity without emitting greenhouse gases, helping to combat climate change. Many organizations and countries are integrating solar technology into buildings to meet sustainability goals and enhance their eco-friendly image.

Rising Energy Demand: Global energy demand is increasing due to population growth, economic development, and the electrification of transport. More people and industries require more energy, and the shift to EVs further boosts energy consumption. BIPV technologies offer a sustainable solution to meet these rising energy needs.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $15.1 billion Market size forecast $42.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 19.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Technology, Application, End-User Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay Market drivers Demand for solar energy and solar cells

Reduction of carbon footprints

Rising energy demand

Interesting facts:

Germany's Renewable Energy Act (EEG 2023):

Increased FITs for Solar PV:

Systems up to 10 kW: Tariff rises from $0.071/kWh to $0.088/kWh.

100% grid-fed systems: Additional $0.049/kWh bonus, totaling $0.14/kWh.

Systems 10-40 kW: Tariff increases from $0.070/kWh to $0.077/kWh.

Systems 40-750 kW: Tariff increases from $0.055/kWh to $0.063/kWh.

U.S. Market Share in North American BIPV Technologies:

The U.S. holds over 78.1% of the market.

Asia-Pacific Growth in BIPV Technologies:

Expected CAGR of 22.7% from 2024 to 2029.

European Solar Market Slowdown in 2024:

Growth rate dropped to 4% from over 40% in the previous year (92% decrease).

Despite the slowdown, the EU installed a record 66 GW of solar power in 2024, up from 63 GW in 2023.

Emerging startups:

Grenzebach Envelon GmbH

Roofit.Solar

Solarstone

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the global BIPV technologies market?

The global market for BIPV technologies was valued at $15.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to $42.0 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2024 to 2029.

What are the factors driving the growth of the BIPV technologies market?

The key factors driving the global BIPV technologies market include rising demand for solar energy and solar cells, reduction of carbon footprints, and rising energy demand.

Which end-user industry segment will be dominant through 2029?

The commercial segment will continue to dominate the global BIPV technologies market.

Which region has the largest share of the global BIPV technologies market?

The North American region has the largest share of the global BIPV technologies market.

Leading Companies Include:

AGC INC.

AVANCIS GMBH

CANADIAN SOLAR

CERTAINTEED LLC

ERTEX SOLAR

HANERGY THIN FILM POWER GROUP

HELIATEK

JINKO SOLAR

KANEKA CORP.

LONGI

METSOLAR

NANOFLEX POWER CORP.

NOVERGY ENERGY SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

ONYX SOLAR GROUP LLC

POLYSOLAR

SPHELAR POWER CORP.

TESLA

TRINASOLAR

