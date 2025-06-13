PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 June 2025
PayPoint plc (the "Company")
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
2025 PAYPOINT RESTRICTED Share AWARDS
The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Executive Share Plan (the 'ESP').
The restricted share awards (‘RSA’) were granted effective on 13 June 2025 at a price of £7.935 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:
|Executive Director
|RSA
|Nick Wiles
|49,513
|Rob Harding
|26,480
|PDMR
|RSA
|Julian Coghlan
|7,282
|Simon Coles
|7,282
|Ben Ford
|6,029
|Katy Wilde
|5,906
|Mark Latham
|6,490
|John Lynch
|3,308
|Tanya Murphy
|5,784
|Jo Toolan
|6,301
|Chris Paul
|5,130
|Steve O'Neill
|2,879
|Nicholas Williams
|2,780
|Anthony Sappor
|2,780
The release of RSA awards to participants is dependent upon: continuous employment at the vesting date; satisfactory performance appraisals; and a positive assessment of performance against the Company’s underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.
The Awards granted to the Executive Directors and PDMRs may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant on 13 June 2028. The Executive Directors are subject to a 2-year holding period post vesting.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of Conditional Share Awards under the Company’s Executive Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£7.935
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 June 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue