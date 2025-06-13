PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 June 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

2025 PAYPOINT RESTRICTED Share AWARDS

The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Executive Share Plan (the 'ESP').

The restricted share awards (‘RSA’) were granted effective on 13 June 2025 at a price of £7.935 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive Director RSA Nick Wiles 49,513



Rob Harding 26,480





PDMR RSA Julian Coghlan 7,282 Simon Coles 7,282 Ben Ford 6,029 Katy Wilde 5,906 Mark Latham 6,490 John Lynch 3,308 Tanya Murphy 5,784 Jo Toolan 6,301 Chris Paul 5,130 Steve O'Neill 2,879 Nicholas Williams 2,780 Anthony Sappor 2,780

The release of RSA awards to participants is dependent upon: continuous employment at the vesting date; satisfactory performance appraisals; and a positive assessment of performance against the Company’s underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.

The Awards granted to the Executive Directors and PDMRs may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant on 13 June 2028. The Executive Directors are subject to a 2-year holding period post vesting.

