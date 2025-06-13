PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 June 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
2025 PAYPOINT RESTRICTED Share AWARDS

The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Executive Share Plan (the 'ESP').

The restricted share awards (‘RSA’) were granted effective on 13 June 2025 at a price of £7.935 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive DirectorRSA
Nick Wiles49,513

Rob Harding26,480


PDMRRSA
Julian Coghlan7,282
Simon Coles7,282
Ben Ford6,029
Katy Wilde5,906
Mark Latham6,490
John Lynch3,308
Tanya Murphy5,784
Jo Toolan6,301
Chris Paul5,130
Steve O'Neill2,879
Nicholas Williams2,780
Anthony Sappor2,780

The release of RSA awards to participants is dependent upon: continuous employment at the vesting date; satisfactory performance appraisals; and a positive assessment of performance against the Company’s underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.

The Awards granted to the Executive Directors and PDMRs may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant on 13 June 2028. The Executive Directors are subject to a 2-year holding period post vesting.

Enquiries:
        
PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Nick Wiles
  2. Rob Harding
  3. Julian Coghlan
  4. Simon Coles
  5. Ben Ford
  6. Katy Wilde
  7. Mark Latham
  8. John Lynch
  9. Tanya Murphy
  10. Jo Toolan
  11. Chris Paul
  12. Steve O’Neill
  13. Nicholas Williams
  14. Anthony Sappor
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionAward of Conditional Share Awards under the Company’s Executive Share Plan.



c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume(s)
£7.935
  1. 49,513
  2. 26,480
  3. 7,282
  4. 7,282
  5. 6,029
  6. 5,906
  7. 6,490
  8. 3,308
  9. 5,784
  10. 6,301
  11. 5,130
  12. 2,879
  13. 2,780
  14. 2,780
d)Aggregated information
  1. £392,890
  2. £210,120
  3. £57,783
  4. £57,783
  5. £47,843
  6. £46,869
  7. £51,500
  8. £26,250
  9. £45,903
  10. £50,000
  11. £40,711
  12. £22,851
  13. 22,063
  14. 22,063
e)Date of the transaction13 June 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

