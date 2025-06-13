PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 June 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

2025 PAYPOINT DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS

The Company announces that on 13 June 2025, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Executive Share Plan (the 'ESP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award (the ‘Award’) to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMR’) under the ESP.

In accordance with the rules, the deferred bonus awards were granted in the form of nil-cost options. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of £7.935 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive Director No. of shares under the Award Nick Wiles 14,271 Rob Harding 9,158





PDMR No. of shares under the Award Simon Coles 3,703 Julian Coghlan 4,418 Ben Ford 3,066 Katy Wilde 3,004 Mark Latham 3,301 Tanya Murphy 2,942 Jo Toolan 2,971 Chris Paul 2,609 John Lynch 1,799 Steve O’Neill 1,367 Anthony Sappor 1,319 Nicholas Williams 1,319

The release of the deferred bonus awards to the participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant. Awards are subject to Malus and Clawback.

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

