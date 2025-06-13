PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

13 June 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
2025 PAYPOINT DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS

The Company announces that on 13 June 2025, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Executive Share Plan (the 'ESP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award (the ‘Award’) to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMR’) under the ESP.

In accordance with the rules, the deferred bonus awards were granted in the form of nil-cost options. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of £7.935 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive DirectorNo. of shares under the Award
Nick Wiles14,271
Rob Harding9,158


PDMRNo. of shares under the Award
Simon Coles3,703
Julian Coghlan4,418
Ben Ford3,066
Katy Wilde3,004
Mark Latham3,301
Tanya Murphy2,942
Jo Toolan2,971
Chris Paul2,609
John Lynch1,799
Steve O’Neill1,367
Anthony Sappor1,319
Nicholas Williams1,319

The release of the deferred bonus awards to the participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant. Awards are subject to Malus and Clawback.

Enquiries:
        
PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Nick Wiles
  2. Rob Harding
  3. Simon Coles
  4. Julian Coghlan
  5. Ben Ford
  6. Katy Wilde
  7. Mark Latham
  8. Tanya Murphy
  9. Jo Toolan
  10. Chris Paul
  11. John Lynch
  12. Steve O’Neill
  13. Anthony Sappor
  14. Nicholas Williams
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionAward of nil-cost options under the Company’s Executive Share Plan.

c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume(s)
£7. 935
  1. 14,271
  2. 9,158
  3. 3,703
  4. 4,418
  5. 3,066
  6. 3,004
  7. 3,301
  8. 2,942
  9. 2,971
  10. 2,609
  11. 1,799
  12. 1,367
  13. 1,319
  14. 1,319
d)Aggregated information
  1. £113,243.94
  2. £72,676.28
  3. £29,391.14
  4. £35,062.50
  5. £24,335.45
  6. £23,839.83
  7. £26,195.31
  8. £23,348.54
  9. £23,575.78
  10. £20,707.39
  11. £14,280.00
  12. £10,848.00
  13. £10,473.93
  14. £10,473.93
e)Date of the transaction13 June 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

