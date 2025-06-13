PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 June 2025
PayPoint plc (the "Company")
Notification OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
2025 PAYPOINT DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS
The Company announces that on 13 June 2025, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Executive Share Plan (the 'ESP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award (the ‘Award’) to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMR’) under the ESP.
In accordance with the rules, the deferred bonus awards were granted in the form of nil-cost options. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of £7.935 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:
|Executive Director
|No. of shares under the Award
|Nick Wiles
|14,271
|Rob Harding
|9,158
|PDMR
|No. of shares under the Award
|Simon Coles
|3,703
|Julian Coghlan
|4,418
|Ben Ford
|3,066
|Katy Wilde
|3,004
|Mark Latham
|3,301
|Tanya Murphy
|2,942
|Jo Toolan
|2,971
|Chris Paul
|2,609
|John Lynch
|1,799
|Steve O’Neill
|1,367
|Anthony Sappor
|1,319
|Nicholas Williams
|1,319
The release of the deferred bonus awards to the participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant. Awards are subject to Malus and Clawback.
