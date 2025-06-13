Combined General Meeting of June 13, 2025

Paris, France - June 13, 2025 - The Combined Annual General Meeting of Atos SE shareholders convened to approve the 2024 financial statements was held today at the Company’s registered office, chaired by Philippe Salle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Broadcast live on the Atos website, the Annual General Meeting was a key opportunity to inform and exchange views with shareholders, who approved all the resolutions submitted to the vote. In particular, the Annual General Meeting approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year.

Detailed voting results and a replay of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Atos website (under Investors – Annual General Meeting).

Changes to the Board of Directors composition

The shareholders approved the renewal of the terms of office of Jean-Jacques Morin and Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles and ratified the appointment of Mandy Metten as a censor on the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the appointment of Surojit Chatterjee as a new independent Director. He has in-depth expertise in artificial intelligence, combined with extensive product management experience, and over twenty years’ experience in the technology sector.

At the close of the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors also noted the end of the term of office of Elizabeth Tinkham, Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee. The Board of Directors would like to thank her for her exemplary contribution to the Board’s work and discussions.

Appointment of a new Lead Independent Director

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board met and, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee, unanimously approved the appointment of Laurent Collet-Billon as the new Lead Independent Director, in addition to his current role as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Laurent Collet-Billon, Director of Atos SE since June 28, 2023 and Vice-Chairman of the Board since October 14, 2023, has played an important role in the Group’s restructuring and turnaround. The Board considered that he has all the necessary qualities to ensure that the Board of Directors applies the highest standards of corporate governance, and that shareholders’ concerns regarding governance are properly taken into account.

It should be noted that the prerogatives and resources of the Lead Independent Director have been strengthened in the Board of Directors’ Internal Rules of January 30, 2025, to take account of the fact that the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer are combined (available on the Company’s website – https://atos.net/en/investors/investors-corporate-governance).

At the close of the Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors, the Atos Board of Directors comprised nine Directors, including 87.5% independent Directors1, 50% women2 and 6 nationalities represented, and one censor:

Philippe Salle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Collet-Billon*, Vice-Chairman of the Board and Lead Independent Director

Sujatha Chandrasekaran*

Surojit Chatterjee*

Joanna Dziubak*

Farès Louis, Director representing employees

Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles*

Jean-Jacques Morin*

Hildegard Müller*

Mandy Metten, censor

* Independent Directors

Changes to the Board Committees composition

Taking into account its renewed composition, the Board has recomposed its committees, as of today, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee:

Audit Committee : Jean-Jacques Morin* (Chair); Laurent Collet-Billon*; Joanna Dziubak*; Sujatha Chandrasekaran*





: Jean-Jacques Morin* (Chair); Laurent Collet-Billon*; Joanna Dziubak*; Sujatha Chandrasekaran* Nomination and Governance Committee : Laurent Collet-Billon* (Chair); Surojit Chatterjee*; Joanna Dziubak*; Farès Louis





: Laurent Collet-Billon* (Chair); Surojit Chatterjee*; Joanna Dziubak*; Farès Louis Remuneration Committee : Sujatha Chandrasekaran* (Chair); Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles*; Hildegard Müller*; Farès Louis





: Sujatha Chandrasekaran* (Chair); Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles*; Hildegard Müller*; Farès Louis CSR Committee : Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles* (Chair); Hildegard Müller*; Farès Louis





* Independent Directors

Philippe Salle, Chairman and CEO of Atos SE, said: “I would like to thank our shareholders for their support, which was demonstrated today by the approval of all our resolutions. This vote of confidence confirms the Group’s ability to deploy its new strategic and transformation plan. The reorganization of the Board of Directors has resulted in a balanced governance structure, strengthened by the appointment of Laurent Collet-Billon as Lead Independent Director. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Elizabeth Tinkham for her outstanding contribution to the Board’s work, and welcome Surojit Chatterjee as a new Director.”

***



About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contact

Investor relations: investors@atos.net

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Media relations: globalprteam@atos.net

1 In accordance with article 10.3 of the AFEP-MEDEF Code, the Director representing employees is not taken into account in determining the percentage of independent members.

2 In accordance with the law, the Director representing employees is not taken into account in determining the parity ratio on the Board of Directors.

Attachment