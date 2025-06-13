SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) successfully issues subsequent notes of SEK 200 million

SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) (“Logent” or the “Company”) has successfully issued subsequent senior secured floating rate notes in an amount of SEK 200,000,000 under the terms and conditions of the Company’s outstanding notes loan 2023/2026 with ISIN SE0021021193 (the “Subsequent Notes”). The order book was significantly oversubscribed, and the Subsequent Notes were issued to 102 per cent. of nominal amount.

The Subsequent Notes carry a floating interest rate of 3m Stibor + 625 basis points and will mature in December 2026. Logent intends to apply for admission to trading of the Subsequent Notes on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the Subsequent Notes will be applied towards consummation of the acquisition of the Finnish entity HUB logistics Finland Oy, financing transaction costs and general corporate purposes. Following the issuance of the Subsequent Notes, the aggregate outstanding nominal amount under the notes loan is SEK 1,050 million.

The Company has mandated Nordea Bank Abp and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the issuance of the Subsequent Notes. Snellman Advokatbyrå AB has acted as legal advisor to the Company and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB has acted as legal advisor to the Joint Bookrunners.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Engström, CEO, telephone number: +46 734 36 36 29, joel.engstrom@logent.se

About Logent Group

Logent is an independent logistics partner, with a Nordic base present in Northern Europe and global networks. We have a wide range of services and create value for our customers through guaranteed cost and quality improvements. Our service offer include Logistics Services such as Warehouse design and operations, Transport Management and Customs, Port and Terminal operations, Staffing Services and Consulting Services. This means that Logent has grown to a turnover of about SEK 2.4 billion from the start in 2006 and employs approximately 2,800 people in Northern Europe.

