Engine Technology Forum Praises EPA Proposal of New Renewable Fuel Standards

Washington, D.C., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) issued the following statement from Executive Director Allen Schaeffer about today’s action by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) establishing new renewable fuel targets, known as the Set 2 Proposal:

“The Engine Technology Forum welcomes EPA’s announcement today of the establishment of a robust and growth oriented renewable fuels policy. The policy will boost our American energy portfolio, where fuels from below the ground and those from above the ground are valuable and contribute to our energy security and sustainability.

“Today’s proposed rule was boosted by the coming together of the renewable fuels and petroleum sectors around shared goals and vision for meeting our increasing demands for energy. ETF joined fuels industry leaders in supporting the call for a minimum of 5.25 billion gallon biomass-based diesel volume, and EPA delivered more.

“Advanced engines and renewable fuels together are a sustainable solution for power and mobility. Internal combustion engines are key to both producing our renewable and traditional fuels and realizing the benefits from them to power key sectors of our economy. Biodiesel, renewable diesel, renewable natural gas, and ethanol already play a vital role in our nation’s transportation system and key industries. Thanks to this proposal, that role will be expanded in the future.

“Today’s welcome action by Administrator Zeldin ends a period of stagnation and uncertainty for fuels needed to help power our agriculture and transportation sectors in the future. We look forward to working with our members and EPA on the many important details of the proposal on the road to a final rule.”

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future.