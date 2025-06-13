Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update on Status of Annual Filings

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is providing an update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on May 1, 2025 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203").

On May 1, 2025, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company reports that the audit continues to progress, and it will provide a further update on the timing of its Annual Filings on or about June 23, 2025, if it has not filed by this date. The Company is also progressing on the completion of its interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (the "2025-Q1 Filings"). The Company advises that the 2025-Q1 Filings will be filed within five business days from the date the Annual Filings are completed. Further updates on timing will be provided by the Company as necessary.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's chief executive officer, president and chief financial officer will not be able to trade in the Company's shares.

Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the initial press release associated with the MCTO. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12- 203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the Annual Filings requirement. These updates will include information regarding the progress of the Annual Filings and any material changes to the Company’s business, if any.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands is a multi-jurisdictional cannabis operator and house of premium brands operating in the United States, Canada and select international jurisdictions. The Company is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including California, Florida, Missouri, Michigan, and Ohio in addition to Canadian and international markets.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Investor and Media Relations

Edoardo Mattei, CFO

IR@RedWhiteBloom.com

947-225-0503

Visit us on the web: https://www.redwhitebloom.com/.

