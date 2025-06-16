Constellium to Exhibit at the 2025 Paris Air Show

PARIS, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will exhibit at the 55th edition of the Paris Air Show, taking place June 16-22, 2025 at the Paris–Le Bourget Exposition Centre (Chalet B47), one of the world’s most prestigious events for the global aerospace industry.

At this year’s show, Constellium will highlight its innovations in high-performance aluminum products, including Airware®, Constellium’s proprietary aluminum-lithium solution engineered for aircraft and spacecraft applications. Designed to meet the demanding requirements of next-generation aerospace applications, Airware® offers superior strength-to-weight ratios, reduced material density, and excellent fatigue and corrosion resistance—making it an ideal choice for more efficient, lower-emission aircraft.

Constellium will also unveil the first aluminum ingot fully manufactured at lab scale from end-of-life aircraft, using a recycling and remelting process that meets the rigorous standards required for new aircraft production. This breakthrough is the result of a collaboration between Constellium and TARMAC Aerosave, with the support of Airbus, and represents a significant step toward a circular economy in aerospace.

Constellium’s exhibit is a great opportunity to explore the role of aluminum in the future of aviation and to showcase the company’s progress on the Wing of the Future project—an initiative dedicated to developing next-generation wing technologies that enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft. To learn more about aluminum’s impact on sustainable aviation, watch the Aluminum Expert video, and for an in-depth look at the Wing of the Future initiative, read the detailed article in Light Metal Age.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.

