Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 9 to June 13, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from June 9 to June 13, 2025

Saint-Cloud, June 16, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 9 to June 13, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/09/2025 FR0012435121 14,578 23.4539 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/09/2025 FR0012435121 7,525 23.4131 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/10/2025 FR0012435121 13,651 23.6766 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/10/2025 FR0012435121 3,009 23.6516 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/11/2025 FR0012435121 10,507 23.6189 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/11/2025 FR0012435121 6,450 23.6144 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/12/2025 FR0012435121 3,307 23.8224 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/12/2025 FR0012435121 1,669 23.7799 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/13/2025 FR0012435121 9,729 23.5945 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/13/2025 FR0012435121 3,271 23.5502 DXE Total 73,696 23.5834

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

