Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 9 to June 13, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from June 9 to June 13, 2025

Saint-Cloud, June 16, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 9 to June 13, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/09/2025FR001243512114,57823.4539XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/09/2025FR00124351217,52523.4131DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/10/2025FR001243512113,65123.6766XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/10/2025FR00124351213,00923.6516DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/11/2025FR001243512110,50723.6189XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/11/2025FR00124351216,45023.6144DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/12/2025FR00124351213,30723.8224XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/12/2025FR00124351211,66923.7799DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/13/2025FR00124351219,72923.5945XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/13/2025FR00124351213,27123.5502DXE
 Total73,69623.5834 

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 9 to June 13, 2025

