FDH Aero Unifies its Legacy Hardware Brands Under Single, Focused Division

COMMERCE, Calif., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a trusted, independent supply chain solutions partner for the aerospace and defense industry, has announced the formation of FDH Hardware, a unified division comprising its five legacy hardware brands within a cohesive, focused structure.

The newest of FDH Aero’s core divisions, FDH Hardware follows the formation of FDH Electronics and FDH Defense Aftermarket. This new FDH Hardware collective brings a deeper technical expertise and a more coordinated approach to supporting both OEM and aftermarket customers worldwide.

“The creation of FDH Hardware is an important step toward improving and simplifying the global supply chain,” said Matt Lacki, President of FDH Hardware. “I’m excited about the technical depth and operational strength this collective team brings, and we’re eager to apply the lessons learned from the formation of FDH Electronics and FDH Defense Aftermarket to deliver even greater flexibility, reliability, and product breadth for our customers and supplier partners.”

The move comes as OEMs continue to accelerate production across the globe while supply chains remain strained due to geopolitical challenges, creating significant bottlenecks in regions where aircraft parts are difficult to source. By unifying trusted companies under one coordinated division, FDH Hardware will simplify access to inventory, expertise, and support while empowering regional teams to make decisions on the ground. This will offer customers access to faster, more tailored service without the added complexity of managing multiple vendors.

“By consolidating backend systems and inventory, expanding our talent pool, and maintaining regional autonomy, we’ve created a model that combines the scale of a global distributor with the responsiveness of a local partner,” added Lacki. “We’ve seen how well this strategy works for FDH’s other core divisions and we already see how our hardware customers are benefiting from new efficiencies that we’re bringing to their operations.”

FDH Hardware now offers customers broader access to a complete line of aerospace fasteners, from specialized items to C-class parts, all rigorously tested and inspected to meet the highest industry standards. FDH Aero’s continued investment in its hardware division reinforces its commitment to setting a new standard for supply chain responsiveness, reliability, and customer-focused service across the aerospace and defense industry.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables and expendables, licensed products, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named a Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2024 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

