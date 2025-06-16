Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara

 | Source: Tulikivi Corporation Tulikivi Corporation

TULIKIVI CORPORATION  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE  16 JUNE AT 9:30 AM

 

Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 15 June 2025.

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name: Jaakko Aspara

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 112159/4/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-06-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3916 Unit price: 0.453 EUR

(2): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(3): Volume: 885 Unit price: 0.454 EUR

(4): Volume: 1299 Unit price: 0.462 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 16100 Volume weighted average price: 0.45813 EUR

 

Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki, Key media

www.tulikivigroup.com


Recommended Reading