Quadien SA: Approval of all resolutions by the combined Shareholders’ meeting of 13 June 2025

Paris, 16 June 2025

The combined Annual General Meeting of Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) was held on 13 June 2025 under the chairmanship of Mr. Didier Lamouche. All resolutions submitted to a vote were duly approved, with an attendance rate of 75.08% (quorum for ordinary and extraordinary resolutions).

The meeting was broadcast live on the Company's website.

The Annual General Meeting approved the renewal of the three-year terms of directorship of Mrs. Nathalie Wright and Mr. Didier Lamouche. The Annual General Meeting also approved the appointment of a new Director, Mrs. Delphine Segura Vaylet, for a three-year term.

Following the Annual General Meeting, at a meeting held on the same day, the Board of Directors decided to renew Mr. Lamouche as Chairman of the Board of Directors and decided on the composition of the Board's committees as follows:

Appointments, Remuneration and Sustainability Committee: Mrs. Wright (chair), Mr. Troksa and Mrs. Segura Vaylet;

Audit and Risks Committee: Mrs. Boulet-Supau (chair), Mr. Courteille and Mrs. Wright;

Strategy Committee: Mr. Troksa (chair), Mr. Courteille, Bpifrance Investissement (represented by Mr. Blot), and Mrs. Segura Vaylet.





The Annual General Meeting approved the resolutions concerning the remuneration for fiscal year 2024 and the remuneration policy for fiscal year 2025 for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and all directors.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the appointment of KPMG S.A. as the statutory auditor.

The Annual General Meeting also renewed all delegations of authority and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the payment of a cash dividend of 0.70 euro per share. The dividend will be paid in a single instalment on 6 August 2025.

Consolidated voting results as well as the presentation shown during the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en/annual-general-meetings).

Agenda

On 24 September 2025, Quadient will release its first-half 2025 results.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en/

Contacts

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24

as.jugean@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com





OPRG Financial

Fabrice Baron

+33 (0)6 14 08 29 81

fabrice.baron@omnicomprgroup.com

Attachment