ISS further renews and expands public healthcare contract in Southeast Asia

Copenhagen , June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the contract, which commences in July 2025, ISS will deliver services across a range of public healthcare institutions. The contract forms part of a larger tender from which ISS has already secured new business, as recently announced.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS says:

“We’re very excited about the further renewal and expansion of this significant public healthcare contract. This continued collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality services that support better care and a more positive experience for patients. It also demonstrates ISS’s ambition to grow our business through strong, long-term partnerships.”





