Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).                   
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                          

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 10 June to 13 June, 2025:                                               

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 63,629   736,567,040
10 June 2025 650 12,089.3231 7,858,060
11 June 2025 650 12,089.8000 7,858,370
12 June 2025 650 11,979.6154 7,786,750
13 June 2025 650 12,475.5846 8,109,130
Total 10 – 13 June 2025 2,600   31,612,310
Accumulated under the program 66,229   768,179,350
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 360,372   4,235,375,975
10 June 2025 3,257 12,208.0703 39,761,685
11 June 2025 3,260 12,220.2577 39,838,040
12 June 2025 3,257 12,094.5180 39,391,845
13 June 2025 3,257 12,620.5926 41,105,270
Total 10 – 13 June 2025 13,031   160,096,840
Bought from the Foundation* 1,705 12,285.8212 20,947,325
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 375,108   4,416,420,140

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 66,229 A shares and 482,148 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.46% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 16 June, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


 

