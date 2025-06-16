Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 10 June to 13 June, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 63,629 736,567,040 10 June 2025 650 12,089.3231 7,858,060 11 June 2025 650 12,089.8000 7,858,370 12 June 2025 650 11,979.6154 7,786,750 13 June 2025 650 12,475.5846 8,109,130 Total 10 – 13 June 2025 2,600 31,612,310 Accumulated under the program 66,229 768,179,350 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 360,372 4,235,375,975 10 June 2025 3,257 12,208.0703 39,761,685 11 June 2025 3,260 12,220.2577 39,838,040 12 June 2025 3,257 12,094.5180 39,391,845 13 June 2025 3,257 12,620.5926 41,105,270 Total 10 – 13 June 2025 13,031 160,096,840 Bought from the Foundation* 1,705 12,285.8212 20,947,325 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 375,108 4,416,420,140

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 66,229 A shares and 482,148 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.46% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 16 June, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





