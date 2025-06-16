Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 10 June to 13 June, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|63,629
|736,567,040
|10 June 2025
|650
|12,089.3231
|7,858,060
|11 June 2025
|650
|12,089.8000
|7,858,370
|12 June 2025
|650
|11,979.6154
|7,786,750
|13 June 2025
|650
|12,475.5846
|8,109,130
|Total 10 – 13 June 2025
|2,600
|31,612,310
|Accumulated under the program
|66,229
|768,179,350
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|360,372
|4,235,375,975
|10 June 2025
|3,257
|12,208.0703
|39,761,685
|11 June 2025
|3,260
|12,220.2577
|39,838,040
|12 June 2025
|3,257
|12,094.5180
|39,391,845
|13 June 2025
|3,257
|12,620.5926
|41,105,270
|Total 10 – 13 June 2025
|13,031
|160,096,840
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,705
|12,285.8212
|20,947,325
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|375,108
|4,416,420,140
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 66,229 A shares and 482,148 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.46% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 16 June, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
