Eos Energy Successfully Closed $336M in Concurrent Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes, Strengthening its Balance Sheet and Creating Enhanced Financial Flexibility

EDISON, N.J., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), America’s leading innovator in the design, sourcing, and manufacturing of zinc-based long duration energy storage (LDES) systems, manufactured in the United States, announced the closing of the full exercise of the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional notes in connection with its convertible senior notes due 2030 offering. Following the exercise of the option, $250 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2030 were outstanding. This announcement follows the Company’s successful closing of its concurrent offerings of common stock (including a full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares) and convertible senior notes due 2030.

These transformative transactions mark a critical inflection point that unlocks the financial flexibility required to scale operations to meet long duration energy storage global demand. The offerings were significantly oversubscribed, demonstrating strong investor confidence in Eos’ market potential and progress against its strategic plan.

“We proactively capitalized on favorable market conditions to strengthen our financial position and play offense on long term growth,” said Nathan Kroeker, Eos Chief Commercial Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. “Amid this opportunity, we strategically repurchased the maturing 2026 convertible note, lowered our cost of capital on the Cerberus term loan, and enhanced liquidity, putting us in an ideal position to capture the growing demand for long duration energy storage.”

The capital infusion strengthens Eos’ ability to execute its growth strategy and increases strategic flexibility by reducing the weighting at the top of its capital stack. It also allowed the Company to restructure key portions of its debt, materially lowering its cost of capital while strengthening its balance sheet, with the overall transaction resulting in approximately $400 million in savings over the terms of the Company’s debt.

“This was more than a capital raise – it strategically positions the Company to achieve our long-term objectives,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos. “Improving our capital structure provides the tools required to operationally position the Company for growth. A stronger balance sheet combined with an improved capital cost structure, allows Eos to deliver for its customers, and build long-term shareholder value.”

Use of Proceeds and Strategic Debt Restructuring

Proceeds from the transactions were used to:

Fully repurchase the Company’s $125.9 million 5%/6% Convertible Senior PIK Toggle Note due 2026 for $131 million, saving Eos $8.3 million in incremental interest that would have been owed upon maturity. Pursuant to the terms of the repurchase agreement, the Company subsequently received a $5 million reimbursement of the purchase price from the holder.

Prepay $50 million of outstanding borrowings due under the Company’s Delayed Draw Term Loan (DDTL) between Eos and an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management LP (“Cerberus”), and

Add approximately $139 million in cash to the balance sheet net of purchaser discounts, prior to the deduction of expenses.





The $50 million prepayment on the DDTL resulted in key benefits:

Reduced the interest rate on the remaining DDTL from 15% to 7%, significantly lowering the Company’s cost of capital.

Deferred the EBITDA and revenue financial covenants on the DDTL and DOE to begin March 31, 2027, allowing the Company to focus on scaled growth.

Extended the lock-up period on Cerberus held securities by one year to June 21, 2026, further aligning long-term shareholder interests.

Waived call protection provisions, saving the Company $28.7 million in prepayment expense.





Eos is currently working to obtain approval from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office (DOE) for the next funding advance under tranche 1 of its DOE guaranteed loan.

Operational Momentum and Manufacturing Expansion

Eos recently submitted the purchase order for its second state-of-the-art manufacturing line that is expected to be operational in the first half of 2026. This marks a pivotal milestone in the Company’s plan to scale domestic production in response to strong U.S. and international demand. In parallel, Eos is in the process of installing and commissioning its first bi-polar sub-assembly, an automation enhancement expected to drive significant improvements in throughput and production efficiency.

Year-to-date, Eos has shipped more energy storage cubes than in all of 2024, with Q2 shipments surpassing Q1, reflecting strong manufacturing execution. This momentum is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the year, supported by meaningful output gains as the Company brings all its terminal and bi-polar sub-assembly automation fully online during the third quarter.

System Performance and Field Integration

As production capacity increases, Eos continues to invest in the innovation engine driving its technology roadmap. At its R&D facility in Edison, New Jersey, Francis Richey, Chief Technology Officer, and Pranesh Rao, Senior Vice President Storage Systems Engineering, and team are pioneering advancements that are reshaping long duration energy storage.

Introduced during the Company’s December 2023 strategic outlook call, Eos has made substantial progress on two foundational components of its Z3 energy storage system: its proprietary American-made Battery Management System (BMS) and its modular inline cube architecture. The custom electronics and advanced software in the BMS have improved availability and shown round trip efficiency above 80% with some longer duration applications surpassing 90%. Developed and maintained in the United States, the BMS ensures critical data privacy and cybersecurity protections, key to enhancing the resilience and security of the U.S. power grid.

The Company’s inline cube, engineered to simplify field deployment and reduce system level costs, has also demonstrated measurable field efficiencies. In a recent Z3 project, Eos proved the ability to cold commission 75 cubes in just 7 days, resulting in approximately 96% lower installation costs versus prior system designs. Faster installation times and lower costs allow the Eos system to rapidly-scale and meet customer demand for accelerating grid integration.

Building on these operational and technological advancements, Eos has partnered with PA Consulting Group – energy market and policy advisor and industry leader in forecasting and analytics – to quantify the near and long-term value of its technology. Despite higher upfront costs, compared to incumbent technologies, PA’s independent modeling for ERCOT-based customers showed 30-50% higher revenues over the life of a project for 4+ hour systems. This is a testament to the differentiated performance of the domestically manufactured Z3 technology, and the benefits Eos can provide to customers across North America.

As power systems adapt to the growing demands of electrification and increased renewable penetration, energy storage has become essential to ensuring grid reliability, flexibility, and resilience. Eos is well-positioned to meet this need with secure, scalable, American-made solutions offering customers not just technology, but long-term value and performance that support the evolving energy landscape.

Upon the closing of the offerings (including the option to purchase additional notes), the Company is no longer subject to quiet period restrictions until the regularly scheduled period at the end of the second quarter until earnings.

