Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and Kailera Therapeutics Announce Clinical Data Presentations at the American Diabetes Association 85th Scientific Sessions

– Hengrui to present six abstracts highlighting clinical progress of GLP-1/GIP dual receptor agonist HRS9531 (KAI-9531) and GLP-1 receptor agonist HRS-7535 (KAI-7535) in type 2 diabetes and obesity –

JIANGSU, China and BOSTON, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Hengrui), a global pharmaceutical company focused on scientific and technological innovation, and Kailera Therapeutics, Inc. (Kailera), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a broad pipeline of next-generation therapies for the treatment of obesity and related conditions, today announced the presentation of six abstracts at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), taking place June 20-23, 2025, in Chicago, IL. The presentations will highlight the breadth of the companies’ metabolic disease portfolio, including data from several clinical-stage injectable and oral therapies. Data presented will cover results from clinical trials sponsored and conducted by Hengrui for an injectable GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist HRS9531 (in development as KAI-9531 outside of Greater China), an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist HRS-7535 (KAI-7535), and an oral formulation of HRS9531 (KAI-9531).

The following abstracts were submitted by Hengrui and accepted for presentation:

HRS9531

Oral presentation: Friday, June 20, 5:45-6:00 p.m. CT

Phase 2 clinical trial of HRS9531 in participants with type 2 diabetes up to 32 weeks Abstract 126-OR: Efficacy and Safety of a Novel Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist in Participants with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Up to 32 Weeks







Posters: Sunday, June 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT

Phase 1 clinical trial of HRS9531 (oral peptide) in healthy participants Abstract 797-P: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of HRS9531 Tablet, an Oral Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist, in Healthy Participants: A Phase 1 Study

Phase 2 clinical trial of HRS9531 in adults with obesity without diabetes up to 52 weeks Abstract 853-P: Efficacy and Safety of a Novel Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist (HRS9531), in Obese Adults without Diabetes: Up to 52-Week Treatment

Phase 2 clinical trial of HRS9531 high dose (8 mg) in adults with obesity or overweight without diabetes Abstract 874-P: Efficacy and Safety of a Novel Dual GLP-1/GLP Receptor Agonist in Chinese Overweight or Obese Adults without Diabetes







HRS-7535

Posters: Sunday, June 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT

Phase 2 clinical trial of HRS-7535 in adults with type 2 diabetes Abstract 837-P: Efficacy and Safety of a Novel Oral Small Molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Receptor Agonist (HRS-7535) in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Patients Inadequately Controlled by Metformin

Phase 2 clinical trial of HRS-7535 in adults with obesity without diabetes Abstract 865-P: Efficacy and Safety of a Novel Oral Small Molecule GLP-1RA in Chinese Obese Adults without Diabetes







All abstracts will be published online in the journal Diabetes® and presentations will be accessible on the Scientific Publications section of the Kailera website following the congress. Additional information can be found on the ADA website.

About Hengrui Pharma

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Hengrui Pharma) is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of high-quality medicines to address unmet clinical needs. With a global R&D team that includes 14 R&D centers and more than 5,500 professionals, Hengrui Pharma’s therapeutic areas of focus include oncology, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, immunological and respiratory diseases, and neuroscience. To date, Hengrui has commercialized 23 new molecular entity drugs and 4 other innovative drugs in China. Founded in 1970 with the core principle of putting patients first, Hengrui Pharma remains committed to advancing human health by striving to conquer diseases, improve health, and extend lives through the power of science and technology.

About Kailera Therapeutics

Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is developing a broad, advanced, and differentiated portfolio of clinical-stage injectable and oral therapies for the treatment of obesity and related conditions. Kailera’s most advanced program, KAI-9531 (being developed in China as HRS9531), is an injectable GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist that has demonstrated positive results in Phase 2 trials in obesity and type 2 diabetes in China. The Company is also advancing a diversified pipeline leveraging several mechanisms and routes of delivery, including oral administration. Kailera’s mission is to develop next-generation weight management therapies that give people the power to transform their lives and elevate their overall health. The Company is based in Waltham, MA and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

