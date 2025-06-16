Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation of the block admission in respect of ATM Sales Agreement

 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Rule 29 of the AIM Rules for Companies (“the AIM Rules”), Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) gives below the information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules in connection with its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (“Cantor”) (the “ATM Sales Agreement”), as announced on December 17, 2024.

Name of company:Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Name of scheme:ATM Sales Agreement

Period of return:

From December 17, 2024 to June 16, 2025
Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme:4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

Nil
Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

4,000,000 depositary interests  representing the same number of common shares
Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:

Nil
Contact name and telephone number:As below


Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

 
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie

 
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings


Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

 
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham


Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda


Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa


Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

