Oxbridge / SurancePlus Announces Partnership with Midnight Foundation to Launch Privacy-Enabled Tokenized Reinsurance Offering on the Midnight Network

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR) (“Oxbridge Re”), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

Today, the company has announced a strategic partnership with the Midnight Foundation, the organization supporting ecosystem growth and enterprise adoption for the Midnight network - a privacy-focused blockchain built by Shielded Technologies, a subsidiary of Input Output Global (IOG), the firm behind Cardano.

Midnight is a data protection blockchain pioneering the use of zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to enable programmable privacy. It empowers organizations to selectively disclose sensitive data while remaining compliant with regulatory frameworks—unlocking a new wave of real-world blockchain applications.

As part of this partnership, Midnight Foundation has empowered SurancePlus to bring tokenized reinsurance securities and its growing network of institutional investors to the Midnight blockchain, positioning SurancePlus at the forefront of next-generation high-yield, confidential RWAs.

SurancePlus will integrate Midnight as one of its partnered blockchain networks to deliver privacy-first RWA tokenization tailored to regulated institutions and qualified investors. The partnership represents a major evolution in blockchain-based reinsurance finance by combining audit-grade transparency with programmable privacy to enable secure, scalable capital flows.

Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge, stated: "This partnership with Midnight represents a forward leap in how privacy, compliance, and real-world assets can intersect. This joint offering will combine the strong regulatory foundation of a Nasdaq-listed company with the transactional privacy many investors are seeking."

Fahmi Syed, President of Midnight Foundation added: "We are excited to welcome SurancePlus to the Midnight ecosystem. Their leadership and vision in tokenized reinsurance aligns perfectly with Midnight’s mission to enable private, compliant, real-world applications of blockchain technology. Together, we are enabling the future of confidential financial instruments."

Why This Collaboration Matters

This partnership marks a significant step forward for both the tokenized RWA and privacy infrastructure spaces. It demonstrates how institutional-grade financial products can be brought on-chain in a way that balances transparency with confidentiality, creating a new standard for compliant decentralized finance.

Key Pillars of the Collaboration Include Shared Commitment to Rational Privacy: Both SurancePlus and Midnight are aligned in enabling institutional access to high-yield digital assets while embedding privacy and compliance into the foundation of their technology. Midnight's zero-knowledge architecture allows data to be validated without being revealed - enabling secure audits, confidential transaction handling, and private investor onboarding.



Engineered by Leaders in Blockchain Infrastructure: Developed by Shielded Technologies and founded by Input | Output, the creators of Cardano, Midnight is designed to meet the needs of enterprises, regulators, and developers seeking privacy without sacrificing usability or interoperability.



Built for Selective Disclosure and Multi-Chain Reach: Midnight supports programmable privacy, shielded metadata, and cross-chain functionality—making it possible to tokenize and trade real-world assets with discretion and control.



This partnership advances SurancePlus’ strategy to offer fully collateralized, high-yield digital reinsurance securities to qualified U.S. and international investors, with enhanced privacy capabilities. By integrating with Midnight’s zero-knowledge architecture, SurancePlus is positioned to meet regulatory and institutional reporting requirements while incorporating features that promote transactional confidentiality.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non U.S. investors.

About Midnight

The Midnight Foundation is an organization dedicated to advancing the development, adoption, and real-world impact of the Midnight network, the privacy enhancing blockchain project developed by Shielded Technologies. Designed for confidential smart contracts, Midnight enables censorship-resistant yet compliant decentralized applications. It leverages zero-knowledge proofs and a cooperative tokenomics architecture - with NIGHT as the utility-token and DUST as the shielded transaction resource - to deliver a powerful combination of privacy, security, and decentralization.

