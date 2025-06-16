Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for May 2025

PANAMA CITY, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for May 2025:

Copa Holdings

(Consolidated) May

2025 May

2024 %

Change ASM (mm) (1) 2,655.2 2,480.5 7.0% RPM (mm) (2) 2,327.2 2,165.6 7.5% Load Factor (3) 87.6% 87.3% 0.3p.p.

1. Available seat miles – represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2. Revenue passenger miles – represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers

3. Load factor – represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is utilized





For May 2025, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 7.0%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 7.5% compared to 2024. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 87.6%, 0.3 percentage points higher than in May 2024.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit ir.copaair.com.

