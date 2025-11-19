Copa Holdings Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings1, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), delivering another quarter of strong profitability and operational excellence. Key highlights for the quarter include:

  • Net profit of US$173.4 million or US$4.20 per share, compared to US$146.0 million or US$3.50 per share in 3Q24, representing year-over-year increases of 18.7% and 20.1%, respectively.
  • Operating margin of 23.2% and net margin of 19.0%, an increase of 2.9 and 1.9 percentage points, respectively, compared to 3Q24.
  • Load factor increased 1.8 percentage points year over year to 88.0% and capacity, measured in available-seat-miles (ASM), increased 5.8% compared to 3Q24.
  • Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) of 11.1 cents, up 1.0% year-over-year.
  • Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 2.7% to 8.5 cents, while CASM excluding fuel decreased 0.8% to 5.6 cents.
  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, representing 38% of the last twelve months’ revenues.
  • Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio closed 3Q25 at 0.7 times.
  • During the quarter, the Company took delivery of five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and added a second Boeing 737-800 freighter under an operating lease agreement. Copa Holdings’ fleet totaled 121 aircraft as of September 30, 2025.
  • Copa Airlines achieved an on-time performance of 89.7% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%, maintaining its position among the best in the industry.

Subsequent events

  • On November 19, 2025, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings ratified the fourth dividend payment for this year of US$1.61 per share. Dividends will be paid on December 15, 2025, to shareholders on record as of December 1, 2025.
  • As of the date of this release, the Company has taken delivery of two additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, bringing its total fleet to 123 aircraft. The Company expects to receive one additional aircraft before the end of the year.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold its financial results conference call tomorrow at 11am ET (11am local). Details follow:

Date:November 20, 2025
Time:11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit: copaair.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management’s expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings’ filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Operating and Financial Statistics

 3Q253Q24% Change2Q25% Change
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)3,806 3,449 10.3%3,600 5.7%
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)5,695 5,187 9.8%5,366 6.1%
RPMs (millions)7,249 6,711 8.0%6,859 5.7%
ASMs (millions)8,238 7,785 5.8%7,856 4.9%
Load Factor88.0%86.2%1.8 p.p 87.3%0.7 p.p 
Yield (US$ Cents)11.9 12.2 (2.6)%11.6 2.2%
PRASM (US$ Cents)10.5 10.5 (0.5)%10.1 3.0%
RASM (US$ Cents)11.1 11.0 1.0%10.7 3.3%
CASM (US$ Cents)8.5 8.7 (2.7)%8.4 1.4%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)5.6 5.7 (0.8)%5.7 (0.6)%
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)96.1 91.3 5.3%91.9 4.6%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)2.44 2.60 (6.1)%2.32 5.4%
Average Length of Haul (miles)1,905 1,946 (2.1)%1,905 %
Average Stage Length (miles)1,243 1,267 (1.9)%1,231 1.0%
Departures40,441 37,478 7.9%38,985 3.7%
Block Hours128,263 120,975 6.0%122,526 4.7%
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)11.9 12.0 (0.1)%11.9 0.2%


Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
(In US$ thousands)

 Unaudited Unaudited %Unaudited %
 3Q25 3Q24 Change2Q25 Change
Operating Revenues        
Passenger revenue861,339  818,381  5.2%797,266  8.0%
Cargo and mail revenue29,680  24,446  21.4%28,307  4.8%
Other operating revenue22,130  11,881  86.3%17,031  29.9%
Total Operating Revenue913,149  854,708  6.8%842,604  8.4%
         
Operating Expenses        
Fuel236,809  238,714  (0.8%)214,106  10.6%
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses124,266  117,877  5.4%122,289  1.6%
Passenger servicing27,495  26,232  4.8%25,190  9.2%
Airport facilities and handling charges70,736  65,029  8.8%64,652  9.4%
Sales and distribution52,994  49,716  6.6%49,429  7.2%
Maintenance, materials and repairs24,108  34,860  (30.8%)29,533  (18.4%)
Depreciation and amortization93,028  82,797  12.4%88,440  5.2%
Flight operations36,349  31,901  13.9%32,766  10.9%
Other operating and administrative expenses35,059  33,871  3.5%32,954  6.4%
Total Operating Expense700,844  680,998  2.9%659,359  6.3%
         
Operating Profit/(Loss)212,305  173,710  22.2%183,245  15.9%
Operating Margin23.2% 20.3% 2.9 p.p 21.7% 1.5 p.p 
         
Non-operating Income (Expense):       
Finance cost(24,396) (23,523) 3.7%(23,285) 4.8%
Finance income14,878  15,565  (4.4%)15,377  (3.2%)
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations(892) (2,491) (64.2%)910  nm 
Net change in fair value of derivatives(381) (762) (50.0%)(1,688) (77.4%)
Other non-operating income (expense)1,235  6,787  (81.8%)(397) nm 
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)(9,556) (4,425) 116.0%(9,083) 5.2%
         
Profit before taxes202,749  169,285  19.8%174,162  16.4%
         
Income tax expense(29,399) (23,259) 26.4%(25,253) 16.4%
         
Net Profit/(Loss)173,350  146,026  18.7%148,908  16.4%
Net Margin19.0% 17.1% 1.9 p.p 17.7% 1.3 p.p 
         
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)4.20  3.50  20.1%3.61  16.3%
         
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)41,248  41,728  (1.2) %41,246  %


Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(In US$ thousands)

 September
2025		 December
2024
ASSETS(Unaudited) (Audited)
Cash and cash equivalents248,823  613,313 
Short-term investments742,687  585,919 
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments991,509  1,199,232 
Accounts receivable, net225,586  166,014 
Accounts receivable from related parties3,111  2,976 
Expendable parts and supplies, net145,910  132,341 
Prepaid expenses69,207  42,926 
Prepaid income tax8,161  11,678 
Other current assets30,957  21,711 
 482,931  377,647 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS1,474,441  1,576,879 
Long-term investments337,601  248,936 
Long-term prepaid expenses2,589  8,237 
Property and equipment, net4,024,385  3,458,261 
Right of use assets310,596  309,302 
Intangible, net101,541  96,754 
Net defined benefit assets2,106  1,058 
Deferred tax assets18,498  20,749 
Other Non-Current Assets6,669  22,113 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS4,803,986  4,165,410 
TOTAL ASSETS6,278,427  5,742,289 
LIABILITIES   
Loans and borrowings204,453  254,854 
Current portion of lease liability64,892  59,103 
Accounts payable164,694  229,104 
Accounts payable to related parties1,409  1,624 
Air traffic liability694,737  621,895 
Frequent flyer deferred revenue151,155  132,064 
Taxes Payable53,416  55,505 
Accrued expenses payable50,854  62,673 
Income tax payable9,686  9,801 
Other Current Liabilities1,495  1,272 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES1,396,790  1,427,895 
    
Loans and borrowings long-term1,631,823  1,415,953 
Lease Liability272,477  270,594 
Deferred tax Liabilities75,820  37,476 
Other long - term liabilities233,227  217,626 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES2,213,347  1,941,649 
TOTAL LIABILITIES3,610,137  3,369,544 
EQUITY   
Class A - 34,229,467 issued and 30,199,961 outstanding23,290  23,244 
Class B - 10,938,1257,466  7,466 
Additional Paid-In Capital219,021  214,542 
Treasury Stock(300,143) (291,438)
Retained Earnings2,235,380  1,826,565 
Net profit499,025  608,114 
Other comprehensive loss(15,748) (15,748)
TOTAL EQUITY2,668,290  2,372,745 
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES6,278,427  5,742,289 


Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of cash flows
For the nine months ended
(In US$ thousands)

  2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net cash flow from operating activities 751,475   659,392 
Investing activities   
Net Acquisition of Investments (243,008)  (4,243)
Net cash flow related to advance payments on aircraft purchase contracts (174,604)  102,997 
Acquisition of property and equipment (621,316)  (405,045)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 42,447   5,878 
Acquisition of intangible assets (22,828)  (22,162)
Cash flow used in investing activities (1,019,309)  (322,575)
Financing activities   
Proceeds from new borrowings 329,800   217,000 
Payments on loans and borrowings (174,875)  (185,772)
Payment of lease liability (43,438)  (46,837)
Repurchase of treasury shares (8,706)  (50,402)
Dividends paid (199,437)  (201,936)
Cash flow used in financing activities (96,656)  (267,947)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (364,490)  68,870 
Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 613,313   206,375 
Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30$248,823  $275,245 
    
Short-term investments 742,687   758,560 
Long-term investments 337,601   219,731 
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments as of September 30$1,329,111  $1,253,536 
    


Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM      
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)3Q25 3Q24 2Q25 
       
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)8.5 8.7 8.5 
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)2.9 3.1 2.7 
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)5.6 5.7 5.8 

__________________________
1 The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The financial information presented in this release, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2024 (3Q24).


