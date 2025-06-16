Gebbia Media Launches New Sports Division, Expanding Support for Elite Athletes Beyond the Game

NEW YORK and MIAMI, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gebbia Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB), has announced the launch of its Sports Division. The new group will focus on serving the unique needs of elite and professional athletes, offering a comprehensive platform that combines financial education, wealth management, tax planning, and strategic support for long-term success.

At launch, the division has signed several standout NCAA athletes from top programs and universities, including TCU, Villanova, University of Washington, BYU, and Xavier, among others.

The initiative will be led by Greg Murphy, a former collegiate basketball player and seasoned financial executive for Alliance Bernstein and Investco, newly appointed President of Sport Division. “I’ve spent years helping institutions scale and grow, but this is different,” said Murphy, “Athletes today are more than sports professionals. They are leaders, creators, and entrepreneurs. We’re here to help them navigate that journey with a full team behind them.”

In line with Siebert’s Financial growth strategy, Gebbia Media’s Sports Division offering is designed to go beyond what traditional sports agencies offer. With in-house capabilities in marketing, PR, media production, and IP development, Gebbia Media will help athletes elevate their personal brands and unlock new ways to share and monetize their stories. These services are paired with the broader financial platform of Siebert Financial, helping athletes protect and grow their wealth well beyond their playing years, starting with a strong focus on financial literacy and education.

Richard Gebbia, Co-CEO of Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC., as well as a former Ole Miss Football standout, comments: “We understand what athletes are going through. Our goal is to help them build real value that lasts beyond the game. By welcoming them to our offices and spending time with wealth management and finance professionals, we foster financial learning, protect their earnings, grow their potential, and support their ambitions inside and outside of sports.”

“Gebbia Media is built to go where traditional finance hasn’t,” said David Gebbia, CEO of Gebbia Media “With the launch of our Sports Division, we’re helping a new generation of athletes learn about and take control of their finances, as well as telling their stories, and building their legacies.”

The division is led by a team of financial and sports management experts with deep experience in athlete representation, contract negotiation, and NIL monetization. With offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, and other key locations, the team operates nationwide. Beyond a current roster that includes multi-million dollar deals for several signed athletes, the pipeline is rapidly expanding across both collegiate and professional circuits.



About Gebbia Media

Gebbia Media is an artist-first entertainment company focused on the development and promotion of music and sports talent, catalog acquisition, and bold storytelling across film, television, podcasts, and digital media. As a subsidiary of Siebert Financial Corp., Gebbia Media also functions as the in-house production and marketing agency for Siebert and its subsidiaries, creating branded content, advertising strategies, and social media campaigns.

Driven by the belief that creativity, raw talent, and commercial acumen can birth extraordinary storytelling, Gebbia Media is building a premier media company rooted in cultural impact and financial strategy. By fusing compelling content with financial infrastructure, the company is redefining how audiences are engaged, enhancing financial literacy, expanding market reach, and unlocking new monetization opportunities across platforms. Gebbia Media’s operations span music, sports, and entertainment, creating powerful synergies between culture and commerce within Siebert’s broader ecosystem. More information is available at www.gebbiamedia.com .

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners

deborah@zitopartners.com

+1 (201) 403-8185