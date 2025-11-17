Siebert Launches Siebert.Pro for Active, Self-Directed Investors

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) today announced the launch of Siebert.Pro, a new division and trading platform built for active, self-directed investors. The rollout follows a closed beta with a select group of active self-directed investors, whose feedback shaped key features.



The Siebert.Pro mission is to give experienced retail traders their voice back, with flexible tools and high-touch support from market-seasoned relationship managers. An initial promotional campaign will help early adopters get started on the new experience.



The division is led by Joseph Corso, Senior Managing Director, who previously held leadership roles at Morgan Stanley and E*TRADE. “Active traders told us what they want: speed, control, and experts who pick up the phone and focus on the customer’s needs,” said Corso. "At Siebert.Pro, we believe in self-directed retail traders supported by experienced and dedicated relationship managers. Nobody understands their portfolios better than active traders; our approach lets them manage their wealth on their terms.”

Siebert.Pro provides a customizable interface across devices, with flexible tools for equity and option traders, and a common-sense approach to customer risk management, all backed by expert support. Pricing for Siebert.Pro customers includes $0 commissions on U.S. exchange-listed stocks during regular market hours, competitive options fees and margin rates, with preferred rates for qualifying balances of $1 million and above.



“Our strategy is simple: invest in new customer verticals where we can add real value,” said David Gebbia, Principal at Siebert. “Sophisticated self-directed traders need advanced tools and service from people who understand their strategies. Siebert.Pro does exactly that and opens the door to a growing segment.”

“Siebert will keep building across diversified client segments and back it with modern technology,” said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial. “Siebert.Pro sits on flexible platforms, integrates into our broader ecosystem, and reflects the same service culture our clients expect across the firm.”

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions. Gebbia Media LLC provides entertainment and media productions including in-house marketing and advertising services for Siebert. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “intend” and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns, including those resulting from extraordinary events; changes and volatility in tariffs and trade policies; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert’s business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Siebert’s filings with the SEC. Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur, that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

