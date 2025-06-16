Skyhawk Security Launches Partner Program to Drive Growth And Deliver Preemptive AI-Driven Cloud Security at Scale

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security, the originator of cloud threat detection and response (CDR), today announced the official launch of its partner program. The global initiative reinforces Skyhawk’s channel-first strategy, empowering value-added resellers (VARs), MSSPs and consultants to capitalize on rising cloud security demand by offering Skyhawk’s cutting-edge, preemptive CDR platform. The program is designed to deliver a solution tailored to individual partner needs, emphasizing ROI while extending Skyhawk’s reach across North America, Latin America and beyond.

"Cloud attacks are doubling year-over-year, and today’s security teams are struggling to juggle hundreds of alerts with reactive tools and siloed point solutions," said Jennifer Duman, channel director at Skyhawk Security. "Our partners want to deliver a trusted, innovative product that prevents breaches and prioritizes the cloud threats that really matter. With Skyhawk, they gain access to our battle-tested Synthesis Security Platform that detects threats before they happen. Imagine being able to offer your customers the power to see into the future, preemptively identifying weak points in their cloud environments to safeguard their company’s crown jewels. We’re making it simple for partners to drive new revenue streams and create lasting value for their customers."

Skyhawk’s partner program provides a flexible structure to meet partners where they are, no matter their size, go-to-market model or customer profile. At launch, it caters to:

Referral Partners : Designed for consultants and boutique firms that prefer to introduce Skyhawk into customer opportunities without managing the sales process. Skyhawk handles the sales cycle end-to-end and partners receive a referral commission based on deal value.

: Designed for consultants and boutique firms that prefer to introduce Skyhawk into customer opportunities without managing the sales process. Skyhawk handles the sales cycle end-to-end and partners receive a referral commission based on deal value. Reseller Partners (VARs) : Regional, boutique and national resellers work in a co-sell model with Skyhawk today, gaining access to sales support and resources. By Q3 2025, the program will include a formal enablement curriculum to help these partners independently manage the sales cycle, improving deal velocity and unlocking recurring revenue streams.

: Regional, boutique and national resellers work in a co-sell model with Skyhawk today, gaining access to sales support and resources. By Q3 2025, the program will include a formal enablement curriculum to help these partners independently manage the sales cycle, improving deal velocity and unlocking recurring revenue streams. MSSPs: MSSPs embed Skyhawk into broader security service offerings for SMB and midmarket clients. These partners will benefit from scalable pricing tiers as their customer count grows and may deploy and support Skyhawk without direct involvement from the company, enabling true operational autonomy and long-term margin expansion.



This adaptable model empowers partners to engage at the level that fits their business and scale at their own pace.

Program Benefits That Fuel Success

The partner program is designed to accelerate time-to-revenue with the perfect balance of structure and malleability. Partners benefit from protected deal registration to safeguard opportunities, immediate access to a partner portal with marketing and sales enablement assets and consultative support from Skyhawk’s technical and customer success teams. By Q3 2025, partners will also gain access to an on-demand training curriculum aimed at ramping sales and technical teams quickly and effectively.

A Differentiated Security Solution, Built for What’s Next

Skyhawk is redefining what partners can expect from a cloud security platform. Rather than layering more tools onto already overburdened environments, Skyhawk consolidates visibility and insight into a single, cohesive view. By leveraging a real-time digital twin of each customer’s cloud environment, Skyhawk seamlessly deploys into the existing security stack, offering continuous threat detection with zero disruption to production systems, even during high-stakes periods like seasonal lockdowns. Its context-driven alert reduction filters out noise and highlights the threats that pose the greatest risk, helping customers focus on protecting their most valuable assets.

With the recent expansion of its AI-driven Autonomous Purple Team capabilities to the application layer, Skyhawk now simulates real-world attacker behavior deep in the stack, validating exposure proactively rather than reactively. This advanced capability positions partners, particularly MSSPs, to deliver differentiated, high-impact security services across cloud workloads, increasing customer trust and driving retention.

“Our partner program is more than a route to market. It’s a force multiplier,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security. “We’ve proven the power of our platform through early partner success, and now we’re scaling with a broader community ready to lead the next phase of cloud security. Channel partners who align with Skyhawk aren’t just adding another vendor, they’re joining a mission to deliver smarter, preemptive protection where it matters most.”

To learn more about the program, explore the partner portal or apply, visit: https://skyhawk.security/partner-with-skyhawk/

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the originator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), leveraging a multi-layer AI-based approach to identify and stop cloud threats before they become breaches. Skyhawk revolutionizes CDR with its Continuous Proactive Protection, an AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team, enabling security teams to take a proactive approach to cloud security for the very first time. Led by a team of cyber security and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk’s platform evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis, continuously adapting and improving threat detection so that it is always aligned with the cloud architecture. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR).

