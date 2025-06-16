HERE Technologies Releases 2024 Annual Sustainability Report, Marking Five Years of ESG Progress

HERE demonstrates progress in responsible AI, emissions reductions and workforce inclusion.

New partnerships and customer solutions deliver measurable sustainability results.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today released its fifth annual Sustainability Report highlighting the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) progress and the growing role of location intelligence in global sustainability efforts.



The 2024 report outlines the company’s advancements in helping customers decarbonize and electrify transportation, improve operational efficiency and plan more sustainable infrastructure. HERE also advanced internal goals around emissions reduction, workforce inclusivity and the responsible use of AI.



“As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we’re proud of the real-world impact our technology delivers, both in reducing emissions and helping our customers meet ambitious sustainability goals,” said Denise Doyle, Chief Product Officer and Sustainability Executive Sponsor at HERE Technologies. “Location technology plays an essential role in achieving global decarbonization targets and we’re committed to building solutions that move the world forward sustainably.”



Highlights from HERE’s 2024 Sustainability Report include:

Enabling the EV future. HERE is helping to ease the shift to electric vehicles globally by partnering with automakers, such as Lotus, to deliver accurate, real-time EV range information. Location data is essential to tackling “range anxiety” and making EV adoption more practical for drivers. Together, Lotus and HERE are using leading edge technology to reduce carbon emissions and improve the driver experience.

Additionally, HERE and industry analyst firm SBD Automotive co-published the second annual EV Index, which offers critical insights to consumers, automakers and policymakers developing charging infrastructure worldwide.

Helping customers achieve sustainability goals. From optimizing truck and fleet operations to smarter vehicle routing, HERE solutions are used to reduce environmental impact. PSA Singapore, which operates the world’s largest transshipment hub, has developed OptETruck, a cloud-based transport management solution with features like automated scheduling and asset pooling for truck drivers within the port. Powered by HERE Tour Planning and Location Services, OptETruck allocates jobs to drivers based on their location, offering real-time optimization of routes and truck assignments. OptETruck has the potential to cut empty truck runs within the Port of Singapore by 50%, equivalent to an estimated annual reduction of 10,000 metric tons of CO2, or planting 300,000 trees.

Using AI in a responsible way. In 2024, HERE launched a Responsible AI Office and published a Responsible AI Policy to guide the ethical use of emerging technologies. These initiatives reinforce the company’s commitments to data privacy, transparency and accountability as AI becomes more central to HERE applications and its work in supporting more sustainable transportation systems.

Furthering commitment to reduce environmental impact. HERE remains focused on its aggressive decarbonization goals, marking progress against all emissions reduction targets in 2024. Additionally, the Chicago office joined offices in The Netherlands, Germany and Finland in transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy and HERE reduced its environmental footprint at industry events like CES.

Strengthening employee purpose and workforce inclusivity. HERE continues to strengthen its commitment to employee engagement and inclusivity. In 2024, the company hosted Purpose Week, its largest internal activation in a decade, connecting more than 600 employees across 31 global sites in volunteer efforts with 19 nonprofit partners. HERE also launched a new employee resource group, Grace, to support colleagues with diverse disabilities, and made measurable progress toward gender parity in leadership and workforce representation.

For more information on HERE Technologies' sustainability initiatives and to access the full 2024 Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.here.com/about/sustainability.

Media Contacts

Danielle Beer, U.S.

danielle.beer@here.com

Dr. Sebastian Kurme, Germany

sebastian.kurme@here.com

Vanessa Lee, APAC

vanessa.lee@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

Attachment