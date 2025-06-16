Regarding the recall of the Member of the Board

On 16 June, 2025 the Supervisory Board of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the Company) adopted the decision to recall Algirdas Pažemeckas from the Board of the Company from the end of the meeting of the Board of Supervisors of the Company that recalled her.

The Company will notify of the actions regarding a new member of the Company‘s Board election in accordance with the procedure prescribed by legislation.





