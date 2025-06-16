Changes in Suominen’s Executive Management Team

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on June 16, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. EEST



Jonni Friman, EVP, Transformation Management Office and a member of the Executive Management Team has decided to leave Suominen to pursue new opportunities outside the company.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Jonni for his exceptional leadership of the Transformation Management Office (TMO). As planned, the TMO will now be dissolved, with its responsibilities seamlessly integrated into various functions to maintain our strategic focus and ensure a smooth transition,” says Tommi Björnman, President & CEO.

Following this change, the composition of Suominen’s Executive Management Team will be as of August 1, 2025:

Tommi Björnman , President & CEO

Janne Silonsaari, CFO

, CFO Darryl Fournier, COO

Markku Koivisto, EVP, EMEA & CTO

Mark Ushpol, EVP, Americas

, EVP, Americas Minna Rouru, Chief People and Communications Officer





Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million, and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

