Reitar Logtech Proposes to Issue Bitcoin "RBTC" Pegged Token and Plans to Apply for "RHKD" Hong Kong's Stablecoin License

HONG KONG, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ: RITR) (the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) has officially launched a Bitcoin acquisition program of up to US$1.5 billion (approximately HKD 11.77 billion), which will be paid for with the Company’s ordinary shares. According to the Bitcoin reserve strategy, the Group is planning to issue a digital token — "RBTC" — pegged to Bitcoin as the underlying asset. The Company expects this token to be fully supported by 100% Bitcoin reserves, achieving a 1:1 Bitcoin exchange rate. Clients can exchange "RBTC" using Hong Kong dollars or US dollars and can pay for storage rent, value-added services, Warehouse as a Service (WaaS) and related service fees at discounted rates in all smart warehouses under the Reitar Logtech Group, further promoting the digitalization, intelligence, and transparency of the warehousing payment process and facilitating the upgrade of smart logistics.

Meanwhile, in line with the HKSAR Government’s passage of the Stablecoin bill on 21 May, which will be implemented on 1 August, the Company is actively studying the relevant regulatory details and plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin issuer license after the legislation comes into effect, launching its own stablecoin "RHKD." This stablecoin will mainly be used for payments and settlements in cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and supply chains. Through blockchain, all transactions can be recorded on-chain, facilitating the auditing and tracking of fund flows and goods flows, and can incorporate smart contracts to automatically handle payment scenarios such as "cash on delivery," comprehensively enhancing capital efficiency and promoting internal transactions of goods within warehouses. This enables the smart warehouse network within Reitar to not only possess traditional storage functions but also become a center for goods transactions. Additionally, the "RHKD" stablecoin can seamlessly connect with various digital payment platforms and supply chain financial products, providing greater flexibility and convenience for businesses and clients, aiding in the digital upgrade of the industry.

The Company will uphold the principles of compliance, innovation, and professionalism, actively cooperating with regulatory requirements, and partnering with industry stakeholders to build an intelligent, transparent, and efficient logistics financial ecosystem, promoting high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Asian supply chain.