Reitar Logtech Teams Up with Xianmu Technology, a Leading Force in China Serving 300,000+ Casual Catering Businesses, to Launch Tokenized Smart Supply Chain Ecosystem and Transform Global Food Supply Chain

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RITR)(“Reitar” or “The Company”), Asia’s leading integrated Property + Logistics Technology (PLT) solutions platform, announced at the “Reitar Global Food Supply Chain Ecological Seminar”, a strategic partnership with China’s top casual catering supply chain provider, Hangzhou Xianmu Technology Co., Ltd. (“Xianmu”). Xianmu delivers one-stop smart supply chain solutions for the casual catering market, covering more than 120 major cities and benefiting over 300,000 restaurant clients. Its founder, Jiang Tao, along with several co-founders, has previously worked at Alibaba, possessing rich experience in supply chain and digital transformation, leading Xianmu to successfully complete multiple rounds of financing and technological innovation. Through this collaboration, both parties are joining forces to jointly create a global tokenized smart supply chain ecosystem for casual catering, ushering in a new era of digital finance for the industry.

According to the agreement, Reitar and Xianmu will set up a joint venture for Hong Kong and overseas markets. By combining Reitar’s global logistics ecosystem platform, smart cold chain facilities and blockchain RWA (Real World Asset) tokenization with Xianmu’s advanced digital procurement platform and supply chain management, the partnership will accelerate a full-scale digital, financial, and global transformation for casual catering supply chains, aiming to establish the world’s first “AI-driven Smart Catering Supply Chain Platform.”

Leveraging proprietary commercial AI, the Xianmu team achieves 100% supply chain fulfillment coverage, with AI recognition accuracy reaching 95%, greatly boosting operational intelligence and efficiency in the foodservice supply chain. As a leading player in China’s B2B restaurant supply space, Xianmu’s market share has expanded rapidly—with annual GMV growth surpassing 300% in recent years and product SKUs increasing from several hundred to nearly a thousand, highlighting robust competitiveness and momentum.

This collaboration will help both companies accelerate expansion into new and established markets globally—especially in Southeast Asia and the Middle East—advancing digital transformation for Chinese cuisine worldwide. With a footprint in over 120 mainland Chinese cities and more than 300,000 merchants, Xianmu is actively building an international supply chain ecosystem.

Four Key Pillars of Strategic Cooperation:

1. Establishing a Joint Venture & International Expansion



The new operating entity will serve Hong Kong and overseas markets, integrating Reitar’s global smart logistics network with Xianmu’s merchant ecosystem, and reaching Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

2. Building a Global Smart Supply Chain Ecosystem



The parties will create a supply chain network spanning raw materials, logistics, compliance, retail, and finance, using blockchain technology to improve transparency and cooperation, helping brands overcome borders and enable efficient cross-regional asset flows.

3. Global Replication & Capital Markets



The model will be piloted in Hong Kong and replicated across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas, facilitating global access to capital markets, supply chain token trading, and digital asset financing.

4. RWA Tokenization Development & Application



At the core, Reitar will tokenize supply chain assets—logistics facilities, goods, storage, etc. and enabling on-chain transactions with RBTC serving as one advanced trading tool within the RWA ecosystem. This enables instant cross-border settlement and fractionalized investment opportunities for global investors.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Industry statistics show the global Chinese foodservice market has grown from $227.55 billion in 2020 to $359.39 billion in 2024, with forecasts reaching $577.68 billion by 20301. Frost & Sullivan predicts the overseas Chinese restaurant market will hit $409.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

By joining forces, Reitar and Xianmu aim to create a new supply chain ecosystem that combines smart logistics, blockchain technology, and token economics, with a focus on casual catering’s global digital upgrade. Both parties believe that innovation and asset tokenization will reshape supply chain efficiency, transparency, and capital flows—unlocking new global market potential and multidimensional value by:

Building a scalable, traceable, tradable global supply chain network

Driving digital supply chain financing

Empowering small and medium brands to break through regional and resource limitations

Facilitating instant cross-border settlement and asset circulation

This new ecosystem is expected to attract global supply chain partners and high-potential markets, foster co-creation and resource sharing, and deepen smart logistics applications in worldwide foodservice.

Global Development Roadmap

Phase One: Hong Kong as Demonstration Platform

Establish a smart supply chain demonstration platform in Hong Kong, the technology and finance hub

Launch Reitar’s Chillboxx automated cold storage and RBTC token-settlement system

Introduce Xianmu’s “Xianmu Procurement” platform to Hong Kong and Macau



Phase Two: Expansion into the Middle East & Southeast Asia

Leverage Reitar’s second headquarters in Qatar and alliances with Milaha/NEXX Global

Set up logistics centers in Dubai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur

Advance RWA asset package trading and stablecoin applications



Phase Three: Global Replication & Capital Market Access

Replicate successful models in Europe and Latin America

Build a global supply chain token trading platform to fully tokenize supply chain finance

Management Remarks

John Chan, Chairman & CEO of Reitar Logtech, said:

“Xianmu excels in tea beverage, bakery, and coffee supply chains, particularly with its standardized processes—precisely where Reitar is focused. Since our US IPO, we have actively supported Mainland high-tech and supply chain companies going global. The synergy of our automation projects in Hong Kong with Xianmu’s domestic networks and cross-border distribution creates major benefits for both sides.”

Hannah Yang, COO of Xianmu Technology, stated:

“We share a high level of mutual understanding and vision. From digital and AI-driven supply chains to bringing advanced concepts global, our goals align strongly. Most importantly, both sides are committed to connecting more partners and building a comprehensive ecosystem, injecting new momentum into industry growth.”

Reitar and Xianmu will continue to jointly promote the internationalization of smart supply chains for causal catering—ushering in a new digital finance era and redefining the global restaurant supply chain, opening up new trillion-dollar international market opportunities.

More High-res photos: https://shorturl.at/TLdxj

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding cooperation with Xianmu, market development plans, timelines, capabilities, and expansion. These statements are based on expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, such as project progress, financing, regulatory approvals, supply chain and market conditions, and risks described in SEC filings. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

About Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RITR)

Reitar Logtech is Asia's first integrated Property+Logistics Technology (PLT) solutions platform. The company focuses on improving the whole life cycle management of logistics assets through technological innovation, providing comprehensive services including investment development, operation management and digital upgrade. Through the integration of smart warehouse systems, IoT devices and data analysis platforms, Reitar is committed to optimizing logistics operation efficiency and achieving efficient resource allocation of the industrial chain.

About Xianmu Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Xianmu provides one-stop causal catering supply chain solutions, spanning fresh produce, dairy, bakery, and more. A specialist in fruit grading, preservation, and processing, Xianmu has enabled over 300,000 casual catering business users across 120 cities in China to streamline procurement and operations. With a focus on high efficiency, low cost, customization, and client proximity, Xianmu is widely recognized for its multi-dimensional industry solutions, supporting the growth of Chinese brands.

