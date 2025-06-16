The AREA Welcomes P&C Solution as a Member

BOSTON, MA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) today announced that P&C Solution has joined the consortium. Based in South Korea, P&C Solution is a leading XR Solution company of stand-alone, see-through AR glasses and XR simulators designed for enterprise and defense applications. The company’s flagship product, Metalense 2, is already deployed in mission-critical use cases across manufacturing, defense, and healthcare industries.

By joining AREA, P&C Solution aims to collaborate with global leaders in the AR ecosystem, contribute to technical standards, and expand opportunities for interoperability and integration in industrial environments.

“We are excited to join the AREA and connect with AR innovators worldwide,” said Chiwon Choi, CEO of P&C Solution. “Through this membership, we hope to share insights from our real-world deployments, stay ahead of emerging trends, and strengthen partnerships that can accelerate enterprise adoption of AR technologies.”





“P&C Solution is a valued new member of the AREA,” said Mark Sage, AREA Executive Director. “Their experience deploying AR glasses and XR simulators in mission-critical enterprise and defense industries will help us further the adoption of enterprise AR and XR solutions across many industries.”





About P&C Solution

Since its inception in 2015, P&C Solution has evolved into a leading XR glasses company in Korea. We launched our first XR Glasses in 2018, driven by the development of XR Simulator at an early stage. We have since conducted continuous research and investment, as a consequence of which we launched the XR Glasses business in earnest in 2020. We are currently focusing our R&D efforts on the metaverse platform applicable to XR Glasses.

About the AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)

The AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global membership-funded alliance helping to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AR by supporting the growth of a comprehensive ecosystem. The AREA accelerates AR adoption by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises, providers, and research institutions. AREA is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit the AREA website .

