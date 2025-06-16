Solera HALO™ Platform Adds Rapid Configurability Tool for Integrated Digital Health Networks

PHOENIX, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier digital health delivery company offering affordable, accessible, and effective digital healthcare solutions, today announced enhancements to its HALO Platform. The latest enhancements enable employers and payers to quickly and easily implement and/or update customized networks of digital healthcare providers (DHPs) to expand access while reducing both implementation and program maintenance costs.

The HALO Platform now streamlines the laborious and time-consuming process of onboarding DHPs, allowing customers to quickly add providers to their digital health offering through a self-service, intuitive, menu-based setup and configuration portal. As a result, they can now onboard DHPs in just days, rather than weeks or months. Easier platform configuration is now possible, resulting in custom offerings selected from The Solera Network’s curated providers, chosen non-Solera Network digital providers, bringing your own contract, or a combination of both.

Continuous Innovation for Better Healthcare

The latest enhancements to the Solera HALO Platform deliver key benefits that include:

Self-service onboarding and management : Unlike other basic benefits portals, the HALO Platform allows employers, insurers and DHPs to onboard and self-service, managing digital health delivery networks independently without the involvement of tech teams, accelerating access to the widest range of services.

: Unlike other basic benefits portals, the HALO Platform allows employers, insurers and DHPs to onboard and self-service, managing digital health delivery networks independently without the involvement of tech teams, accelerating access to the widest range of services. Rapid integration of existing DHP contracts : The HALO Platform delivers the fastest and most seamless integration of new vendors, allowing employers and insurers to easily add already contracted DHPs, thereby enabling them to differentiate their offerings and compete more effectively.

: The HALO Platform delivers the fastest and most seamless integration of new vendors, allowing employers and insurers to easily add already contracted DHPs, thereby enabling them to differentiate their offerings and compete more effectively. Custom network creation at scale : The HALO Platform is the only solution that allows customers to build tailored networks using providers on the Solera Network and augment those with their preferred DHPs, ensuring that employers and insurers can design solutions that meet the unique needs of their constituents.

: The HALO Platform is the only solution that allows customers to build tailored networks using providers on the Solera Network and augment those with their preferred DHPs, ensuring that employers and insurers can design solutions that meet the unique needs of their constituents. Configurable, flexible network architecture: Networks can be customized down to the group and sub-group levels, enabling employers and insurers to fully tailor experiences that focus on the specific needs of various stakeholders, thereby improving relevance, engagement, and overall program effectiveness.

Our HALO Platform is designed to help employers and insurers address the most critical needs of both their markets and the individuals they serve through tailored, effective, and easily accessible healthcare solutions,” said Kris Heinzen, Chief Product Officer at Solera Health. “By streamlining the process of onboarding new digital health providers and configuring programs and networks, we are reducing costs while facilitating rapid, easy delivery of those customized solutions to their members and teams.”



About Solera Health

At Solera, we're redefining and streamlining digital healthcare delivery with a value-based, on-benefit solution that measurably drives down the total cost of care. The curated Solera Network and Solera HALO platform integrate seamlessly with payers’ on-premises operations, intelligently guiding participants to best-fit care providers — all in a single digital space. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com .