Tom’s Watch Bar Expands Washington Footprint with Updated Location Inside ilani’s Sportsbook

DENVER, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom’s Watch Bar, the ultimate destination for sports viewing and entertainment, today announced the grand opening of its expanded location inside ilani in Ridgefield, Washington. Located adjacent to the casino’s onsite sportsbook, this updated venue is purpose-built to deliver an unparalleled sports viewing experience, seamlessly connecting fans to the energy of live games to create an enhanced, engaging environment for in-person sports betting. This opening comes as Tom’s Watch Bar continues to redefine the sports bar experience nationwide.

Opening to the public at the end of June, the new venue replaces the original Tom’s Urban at ilani with a larger 7,509-square-foot space, connected to the casino’s state-of-the-art sportsbook. The former Tom’s Urban at ilani had operated successfully since June 1, 2017.

“This transition represents more than just a move—it’s a powerful evolution of our brand,” said Shannon McNiel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Tom’s Watch Bar. “Together with our partners at ilani and The Cowlitz Indian Tribe, we’ve created a next-generation venue that truly delivers on our promise of ‘All the Sports, All the Time.’”

Key features of the new Tom’s Watch Bar at ilani include:

The largest LED video wall in the region, delivering an immersive game-day experience

Over 30 high-definition TVs, ensuring guests catch every play from every angle

A dynamic LED-powered sports ticker board, displaying real-time scores, odds, and breaking news

Premium viewing technology, a vibrant atmosphere, and an elevated food and beverage menu

“We are thrilled to support and celebrate the evolution of Tom’s brand to Tom’s Watch Bar as they bring their dynamic brand to The Stadium venue, transforming this iconic space into a destination that amplifies the fan experience,” said Kara Fox LaRose, President and General Manager of ilani. “With the region’s largest video wall and a shared passion for high-energy entertainment, this evolution is a natural fit. It also reflects our broader commitment to delivering standout amenities that enhance our overall offerings and create memorable moments for our guests.”

This opening further strengthens the company’s footprint as Tom’s Watch Bar continues its accelerated national expansion, now operating 16 locations coast to coast. The brand’s expanded presence at ilani underscores a specific and strategic focus on entertainment destinations, including casinos, where the brand is well-positioned to capitalize on growing consumer demand for high-energy sports viewing environments that blend technology, hospitality, and excitement. Tom’s Watch Bar also operates successful, integrated venues at casinos in Connecticut and at its flagship Las Vegas location.

For more information, visit www.tomswatchbar.com .

About Tom’s Watch Bar

Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience with its signature “All the Sports, All the Time” model. Featuring cutting-edge AV technology, wall-to-wall screens, and a menu that balances craveable classics with elevated offerings, Tom’s Watch Bar delivers an unmatched atmosphere for fans of every sport. Founded in 2014 and now operating 16 locations nationwide, Tom’s Watch Bar is rapidly expanding across major U.S. cities and entertainment hubs.

Media Contact:

Marisa Breese, ICR

tomswatchbar@icrinc.com