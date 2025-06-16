Landsbankinn hf.: Green bond issuance in euros

Today, Landsbankinn concluded the sale of a new 5-year green bond in the amount of EUR 300 million. The bonds bear 3.50% fixed rate and were sold at terms equivalent to 135 basis points spread above mid-swap market rates.

Total demand was EUR 1.3 billion from around 100 investors from UK, Nordics, continental Europe and Asia.

The bonds will be issued under the bank’s EMTN programme with reference to the bank’s sustainable finance framework, which has been reviewed by Sustainalytics. The bonds will be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin as of 24 June 2025.

Dealer managers were Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS.