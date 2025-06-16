Novacap Reinvests in NDT Global as Part of Strategic Separation from Previan

MONTREAL, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novacap, a leading North American private equity firm, completed its reinvestment in NDT Global, a division of Previan, a Novacap portfolio company, who provides advanced in-line inspection, integrity management and robotics solutions. This transaction supports the formal separation of NDT Global into an independent company, backed by Novacap in partnership with La Caisse (formerly CDPQ) and management, and marks a significant milestone in its evolution.

NDT Global operates worldwide, delivering industry-leading inspection technologies and actionable data insights that help operators in the energy sector ensure the safety, reliability, and longevity of critical infrastructure assets.

The transaction results from Previan’s strategic realignment, which transitions its two core business units—Eddyfi Technologies and NDT Global—into standalone entities, enabling each to pursue tailored growth strategies and innovation roadmaps. Novacap will maintain its existing investment and ownership in Eddyfi Technologies, along with La Caisse and management. “This is a clear and strategic step that enables NDT Global to focus on its long-term objectives,” said David Lewin, Lead Senior Partner at Novacap. “As an independent organization, NDT Global is better positioned to pursue its operational priorities and create lasting value.”

“We are pleased to support NDT Global as it enters this new phase,” said Samuel Nasso, Partner at Novacap. “With a strong foundation and a highly experienced team, the company is well positioned to grow and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the integrity management sector.”

Martin Thériault, CEO and Chairman, and Paul Cooper, President of NDT Global, both add that “this transaction marks a natural evolution in our journey. Following this strategic realignment, we are confident that NDT Global is ideally positioned to thrive as an independent company. With Novacap and La Caisse’s continued support, and a leadership team deeply committed to innovation and client success, NDT Global is well positioned to accelerate its impact across the integrity management sector.”

Building on favorable industry trends—including aging infrastructure, stricter safety regulations, and growing environmental responsibility—Novacap, will work closely with NDT Global’s leadership to accelerate strategic investments in technological innovation, automation and artificial intelligence, all aimed at delivering greater value through enhanced data analysis.

About NDT Global

NDT Global is the leading provider of in-line diagnostic solutions, integrity management and subsea robotics solutions, offering advanced data insights and services that ensure the safety and longevity of energy-sector infrastructure assets. Recognized as the forerunner in ultrasonic inspection innovations—including Pulse Echo, Pitch-and-Catch, Phased Array, and Acoustic Resonance (ART Scan) technologies — the company continues to push technological advancement and the introduction of revolutionary new inspection technologies, including for gas pipelines, to ensure the safety of its customers’ critical assets. NDT Global employs approximately 880 people. Learn more at www.ndt-global.com.

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Industries, Financial Services, and Digital Infrastructure. Novacap combines deep sector-specific expertise with strategic and operational excellence to support entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over C$11 billion in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap continues to drive innovation and growth. For more information, please visit: https://novacapcorp.com.

Media inquiries:

Renata Kappaun

Senior advisor, communications

rkappaun@novacap.ca

+1 514-234-4152