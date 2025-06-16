Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS); Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH); Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI); and Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS):

If you are a current Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) shareholder who purchased Blue Ridge shares prior to February 3, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/blue-ridge-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085.



WHY? A recently filed amended securities fraud complaint was filed against Blue Ridge Bankshares (NYSE: BRBS) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the company's stock has settled. According to the underlying complaint, Blue Ridge, via certain of its officers, issued a series of false and misleading statements about the company's business, operations and prospects. Unknown to investors (1) certain of Blue Ridge's financial statements included certain errors; (2) as a result, Blue Ridge would need to restate its previously filed financial statements; and (3) thus, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

On October 31, 2023, Blue Ridge filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in which it disclosed that investors could not to rely on its previously issued financial reports for Fiscal Year 2022, First Quarter 2023 or Second Quarter 2023.

On February 4, 2025, the parties to the class action entered a stipulation to settle the matter.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Blue Ridge (NYSE: BRBS) prior to February 3, 2023 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/blue-ridge-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #BlueRidgeBankshares $BRBS

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have held Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) shares since prior to October 22, 2024, and would like to learn more about the investigation and your rights, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/manh-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

Why? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), through certain of its officers, provided investors with material information concerning Manhattan Associates’ expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. These statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s ability to forecast guidance despite macroeconomic fluctuations, the growth potential of their professional services offerings, and the ability for their cloud revenue to drive revenue for its professional services.



The underlying complaint alleges that certain officers on Manhattan Associates provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Manhattan Associates’ forecasting ability for its professional services; notably, that the Company was either not truly equipped to deliver “responsible targets” for growth or, otherwise, Manhattan Associates’ services were not equipped to achieve such targets. The underlying class action complaint alleges that such statements caused shareholders to purchase Manhattan Associates’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

What You Can Do Now: Current Manhattan Associates shareholders who have held Manhattan Associates shares since before October 22, 2024, are encourage to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/manh-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

$MANH #ManhattanAssociates

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

If you have held Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current Treace shareholders who have held Treace shares since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #Treace $TMCI

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleging that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), and certain of its officers failed to disclose to investors that it had improper safeguards in place for sensitive trader information, has survived a motion to dismiss.

Virtu shareholders who have continuously held Virtu shares since prior to November 7, 2018, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more or join by clicking https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: A securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2025, a federal Court determined that key allegations were sufficiently pled to survive defendants’ motion to dismiss.

According to the Court’s Order, "essentially anyone at Virtu, including its proprietary traders" could directly access this material non-public information from at least January 2018 through April 2019, and to do so, Virtu traders only needed to use a "widely known and frequently shared username and password."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW: If you are a current Virtu shareholder who has held Virtu stock since on or before November 7, 2018, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $VIRT #VirtuFinancial

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com