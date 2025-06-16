Sports.com Enters Strategic Sponsorship with Racing Women to Accelerate the Future of Female Motorsport

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”) and Sports.com announced a sponsorship agreement with Racing Women LLC, the movement pioneering access and opportunity for women in motorsports and STEM programs worldwide.

With 4,500 women from more than 70 countries already engaged in its global community, Racing Women, led by motorsport veteran Graeme Glew, has developed a blueprint for accelerating female driver development and supporting the training and education for women seeking careers in the motorsports industry. Through advanced training, professional mentorship and competitive entry points, Racing Women is redefining how women can enter and excel in elite racing.

The sponsorship will support three events in 2025: a high-performance driver training camp this August, followed by two high-profile Radical races at Donington Park (UK) in September and Virginia International Raceway (USA) in November. It underscores Sports.com's commitment to fostering gender equality in sport and investing in the high-growth, high-impact landscape of women’s athletics, a global market that continues to surge in participation, media value and fan engagement.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Sports.com and Lottery.com, commented:

"Women’s motorsport has long been underserved, and Racing Women is changing that decisively. What Graeme and his team are doing isn’t just admirable, it’s essential. This partnership reflects our belief in the power of sport to create change, and in the unique role Sports.com can play in scaling authentic, inclusive opportunities."

Graeme Glew, Founder of Racing Women, said:

"Forming a relationship with Sports.com is a pivotal moment for us. It’s not just about this season—it’s about the future. Together, we’re setting out to build a sustainable, recognizable global brand that gives women a real chance to compete at the very highest levels of motorsport. We’re proud to have Sports.com beside us as we take the next steps on that journey."

About Racing Women LLC

Racing Women is a global movement built on two decades of experience empowering women in motorsport. Its mission is to inspire, support, and develop the next generation of female champions through opportunity, training and community.

About Lottery.com Inc.

The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on X , Instagram and Facebook

