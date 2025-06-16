GeoCue and Maine Technical Source Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand LiDAR Technology Across New England

Huntsville, AL, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue, a leading provider of advanced LiDAR mapping hardware and software solutions, proudly announces its strategic expansion into New England through a partnership with Maine Technical Source (MTS), a premier regional geospatial supplier. This alliance enhances GeoCue's distribution network and equips MTS to offer TrueView 3D Imaging Sensors and LP360 LiDAR processing software to customers across the Northeast.

Founded in 1974 by Gus MacDonald as Maine Surveyors Service, MTS evolved alongside technological advancements and market needs, becoming Maine Technical Source. Gus’s steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction laid the foundation for significant growth, leading to today’s presence across four strategic locations serving New England and New York.

Since purchasing the company in 2017, Stuart MacDonald and his dedicated team have continued the tradition of exceptional customer service, consistently meeting and exceeding customer expectations.

Expressing enthusiasm about this new partnership, Stuart MacDonald, President of MTS, stated, "We're excited to integrate GeoCue’s leading-edge technology into our growing UAS portfolio. Pairing GeoCue sensors with the US made Inspired Flight UAS line up will be a valuable addition to any surveying firm UAS program."

Patrick Moran, Construction Technology Specialist at MTS, highlighted the benefits of the partnership, adding, "GeoCue’s professional-grade sensors easily integrate with various drone brands, offering unmatched versatility. Our customers will now be able to collect higher quality data, faster and more efficiently. The adoption of mass data collection via drone technology is rapidly increasing, and we’re confident this partnership will significantly advance our customers’ operational capabilities."

Recently, GeoCue and MTS co-hosted a successful "Launch-and-Learn" demonstration event in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. Chuck Snow, Sales Manager at GeoCue, commented, "It was fantastic to collaborate with Maine Technical Source to showcase the capabilities of our TV1 Lite sensor on the Inspired Flight IF800 Tomcat drone. The event facilitated valuable discussions on drone-based mass data collection, and we appreciated the participation and conversations with attendees. We look forward to continued collaboration with MTS."

Through this strategic partnership, GeoCue and Maine Technical Source will provide customers across New England with streamlined access to North American-sourced, industry-leading LiDAR solutions, empowering their mapping and surveying efforts for greater efficiency and accuracy.

About Maine Technical Source:

Maine Technical Source (MTS) has been a trusted provider of premier technical and measurement solutions for nearly 50 years. Serving surveyors, engineers, contractors, and architects, MTS offers an extensive range of products, including field supplies, GPS systems, total stations, and advanced 3D scanning technologies. Known for exceptional customer service and an expertly trained repair department, MTS proudly represents over 35 leading manufacturers. From field to finish, MTS delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to meet every professional need.

To learn more about Maine Technical Source visit: https://www.mainetechnical.com/

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and Imagery mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology, adoption, budget, and resources.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com.

