Mobile Learning Market Size to Surpass USD 683.41 Billion by 2032, Owing to the Surge in AI-Powered Personalized Learning and Remote Upskilling Demand | SNS Insider

Pune, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Learning Market Size Analysis:

“The Mobile Learning Market was valued at USD 72.08 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 683.41 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.46% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Mobile Learning Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6781

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Adobe Inc. (Adobe Captivate, Adobe Learning Manager)

Allen Communication Learning Services, Inc. (DesignJot, Allen Learning Portal)

AT&T Inc. (AT&T Workforce Manager, AT&T Mobile Forms)

Business Training Library LLC (BizLibrary) (BizLibrary Collection, BizSkills)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Webex, Cisco Networking Academy)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Citrix Workspace, Citrix Content Collaboration)

Dell Inc. (Dell Mobile Workspace, Dell Technologies Education Services)

El Design Pvt. Ltd. (ELD LMS, ELD Mobile Learning Modules)

IBM Corporation (Watson Learning Assistant, IBM Talent Management Solutions)

Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd. (Integra eLearning, Integra Classroom Solutions)

NetDimensions (NetDimensions Talent Suite, NetDimensions Learning)

Promethean (ActivPanel, ClassFlow)

SAP AG (SAP Litmos, SAP SuccessFactors)

Skillsoft (Percipio, Skillsoft Leadership Development Program)

Upside Learning (UpsideLMS, Plethora Learning Platform)

Mobile Learning Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 72.08 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 683.41 Billion CAGR CAGR of 28.46% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Software Solution (E-Books, Interactive Assessment, Video-Based Courseware, Others)



• By Application (Corporate Learning, In-class Learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Online On-the-Job Training)



• By End-User (Academic, Corporate) Key Growth Drivers Increased smartphone accessibility and affordability are significantly boosting the growth and adoption of mobile learning platforms worldwide

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Mobile Learning Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6781

AI-Driven Innovations Reshape Mobile Learning Experience, With Personalized Journeys and Real-Time Performance Insights

The mobile learning market is evolving at an accelerating pace, revealing valuable benchmarks that illuminate aspects of platform performance, content efficacy, personalized learning, and cross-cultural usability. With technological advancements comes the need for new ways in which users interact with mobile learning platforms. Better still, with the power of AI and machine learning, mobile learning systems are now able to provide to deliver personalized learner journeys, real-time performance feedback, and the most immersive learning experiences yet.

The US mobile learning market was worth 20.41 billion in 2023 and is expected that surpass 190.82 billion by 2032, CAGR of 28.20% from 2024 to 2032. The growth trajectory is predominantly being shaped by the rising need for remote training solutions, digital education tools in schools, and ongoing corporate upskilling.

By Application

Corporate learning was the market leader in 2023, generating around 40% of total revenues. The dominance of this segment is based on the increasing demand for cheaper and scalable learning solutions to support the growing trend of remote and hybrid work. The Fortune 1000 use mobile platforms for onboarding, compliance training, leadership development, and performance support because they like the flexibility and the consistency mobile platforms can provide. Furthermore, online-on-the-job training is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, 30.16%, in the forecast period 2024-2032. It accelerates skill learning by bringing training courses directly into the flow of work.

By Software Solution

Video-based courseware accounted for the largest revenue share, which was about 40% in 2023. It works because the format is a visual that’s attractive and capable of explaining tricky stuff. Engagement and consistency were also high-level, while multimedia-based running text and animation form of implementation were helping the learning process. Assessment is real-time, and these also have a CAGR of 30.09%. Assessments give you a comprehensive, 360-degree view of your progress while helping you track your goals and measure your own abilities. These functionalities encourage further interactions, understanding, and dynamic content adaptation and make them an indispensable tool in academia and industry alike.

By End-User

The corporate sector constituted the leading revenue-generating segment, accounting for almost 57% of aggregate revenue in 2023. This transformation in how we develop talent, along with the trend of increasingly distributed, global workforces, has driven the creation of a platform that can deliver targeted, flexible training on the go. Organizations appreciate that they can quantify learning results and address specific job titles, which increases productivity and staff retention.





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Mobile Learning Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6781

North America Dominates Mobile Learning Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region Through 2032

In 2023, the overall mobile learning market in North America was led by North America with a revenue share proportion close to 40%. The lead is due to digital advancement, wireless smartphones, internet penetration, and early use of e-learning in education and corporate learning. There is a significant investment in digital literacy programmes in the region, and several government-led initiatives and offers by the major market players for greater innovations in the mobile learning landscape.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of around 29.94% throughout the forecast period 2024 through 2032. The accelerated growth is largely due to the increase in smartphone usage, a growing internet infrastructure, and a huge youthful population looking for low-cost and easy access to education. Government campaigns to promote digital education, along with a flourishing edtech startup scene, are driving a mobile learning revolution in countries including India, China, and Indonesia.

Recent Development

In February 2025, Integra Software Services unveiled a new Accessibility Microsite designed to help publishers, educational institutions, and corporate clients create inclusive digital learning content. The platform offers tools and services to support compliance global accessibility standards such as WCAG, ADA, and Section 508, allowing all learners optimal user experience. This change highlights the increasing need for accessibility and inclusivity in mobile learning design and implementation.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.